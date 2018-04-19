High winds have pushed back Coachella’s campgrounds opening

Weekend one of Coachella 2018 looked like a dream in terms of its weather: clear blue skies, relatively calm winds and highs in the mid-80s. But weekend two is shaping up to be a different beast.

The Coachella campgrounds were set to welcome festival attendees on Thursday morning, but high winds (with gusts predicted as powerful as 65mph) have pushed back their opening to Friday. The campgrounds will now open up at 3am, pending safe conditions.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, high winds have already damaged the now-under-repair DoLab stage.

Though the high winds are expected to die down by 2am Friday, the weather still looks far more unpleasant for the festival’s second weekend: Friday’s high temperature is forecasted at 90 degrees, with near-triple digits due by Sunday.

The line to check in to the campgrounds each year is notoriously long, so here’s hoping the weather holds out and attendees are able to set up well before the music begins on Friday.

Here’s the full camping statement from Coachella:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe high wind warning beginning Thursday morning lasting through early morning Friday.

Opening of camping is delayed. For everyone’s safety camping will now OPEN on FRIDAY, April 20th at 3am (pending safe conditions).

It is strongly encouraged that you delay your arrival until after weather has passed.

Please be aware you may experience high wait times, staging time in your cars and we will not be able to accommodate wait together, camp together. ABSOLUTELY no campsite set ups, no tent canopies or pop-up tents will be allowed to be put up until high wind has passed.

Yes this includes all onsite camping. Car, Tent, Lake Eldorado & Safari.

Follow push notification alerts from the Coachella Mobile App for the most up to date information.