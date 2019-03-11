Hole 19, L.A.’s new mini-golf bar pop-up, opens this week. Here’s a peek inside.

There’s a mythical location in golf—OK, it’s more of a gag—where putters head to “hole 19”: the nickname for whatever bar you stop into after you’ve played a traditional round of 18 holes. This Friday, L.A.’s getting its own golf bar, though this Beverly Grove pop-up lets you drink while you play—which is really something to cheers.

Running March 15 to May 25, Hole 19 is a nine-hole indoor mini-golf course that’s also a bar, a lounge and an adults-only fun zone that features a hidden back room and an all-vegan food-truck lineup. In short, it could be a smashing good time.

“We have a bunch of these in London, and I was just shocked that they didn’t exist here,” says founder Kara Godfrey. “[In L.A.] we don’t have anywhere you can go play mini golf that’s not far away, like in Sherman Oaks or outside of L.A. completely, and I also wanted to take the concept and really modernize it. It’s like a comeback for mini golf, in a way.”

Photograph: Michael Juliano

With custom obstacles built by Long Beach skate outfit Keen Ramps—spread across a compact 900 square feet—it’s a fun but extremely intimate course, so mind the rules: no more than 12 guests can enjoy the course at any given time, don’t skip holes, take only six shots at each ramp and try not to swing your club above knee height. Should the venture go swimmingly, the pop-up can’t be extended—but the team’s already eyeing locations for a permanent, larger Hole 19.

And because this concept is all about childhood fun gone adult, you can expect a handful of British-inspired tipples to pair with your putt-putt (though on Thursdays, guests 18 and up can visit for a non-alcoholic evening). Friday to Sunday, expect house red or white wine and champagne by the glass or bottle, not to mention select canned beers (as of now, Modelo, Miller Lite and Golden Road’s Wolf Pup IPA). Those looking to go hard on or off the green can opt for shots of gin or vodka, plus cocktails such as a gin and tonic sporting peppercorns and cucumber; the Who’s Your Caddy, made with peach, champagne and rosemary; and the Dirty Golfer, Hole 19’s martini made with gin or vodka, olives and extra-dry vermouth.

View this post on Instagram Our classic Gin & Tonic! 🇬🇧 A post shared by Hole 19 Miniature Golf Bar (@hole19bar) on Mar 10, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

While you can sip all of these on the course or in the golf-club–inspired setting—whether in the breezy garden-decor room or on the leather couches near the flat-screens—there’s yet another space, and this one is a little more secret. Look for the bookshelves in the corner, then grab hold of the framed brass hand and pull: This is your entry into Hole 19’s “speakeasy”—less a proper hidden bar and more of a low-lit enclave that seats only eight and holds roughly 15. Want to get away from the crowd? This is your space—and when reserved for a private party, it even includes mini golf for you and your crew.

If all that putting’s worked up an appetite, simply head to the parking lot. Across the alley, vegan food trucks take over the vacant lot for dinner Thursday to Sunday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Kicking things off on Thursdays from 6 to 11pm is Word of Mouth, which specializes in plant-based comfort-food. The Friday roster includes vegan mac and cheese stand Avocadamama and a plant-based American-food cart, Evolution Burger, both serving from 6 to 11pm.

Saturday brunch comes by way of the vegan Nashville hot “chicken” truck, Lettuce Feast, from 11am to 3pm, while dinner’s served by vegan comfort-food purveyors Clean South, who’ll be bringing BBQ pulled-soy sandwiches and more. The vegan griddle fiends of We Are the Vegan Hooligans—who specialize in creations like “chicken” burgers topped with mac and cheese—take care of Sunday brunch from 11am to 3pm, while Compton Vegan closes out the weekend with all-day vegan “ribs,” fried “chicken” and more from 3 to 11pm.

Take a peek at the Hole 19 pop-up, below, then snag your tickets online—after all, it’s cheaper when you book ’em in advance, starting at $25.

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Hole 19 will be located at 314 N Harper Ave, running Thursdays to Sundays from March 15 to May 25.