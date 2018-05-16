Impatient Angelenos, rejoice: Now you can skip concessions lines at the Hollywood Bowl

You’ve made it through the parking lot, past security and into your seat, but just as the show kicks off, you realize you forgot your beer/water/hot dog. And so did everyone else. Fortunately, the Hollywood Bowl’s free app just launched a new service that’s bound to improve your summer concert season, especially if you’re hangry. For those who hate waiting in line—see: everyone—the Bowl’s new in-app ordering means you can tap a few buttons and skip concessions lines entirely.

This means you can place an immediate order and swing past pickup windows or set pickup times to grab pizzas, beer, wine, tubs of popcorn and even a bánh mì and be back in your seat before the show even starts. Best of all? The Lucques Group’s catering dream team, comprised of four-time James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and recent Beard Award-winning restaurateur Caroline Styne, are back to head up the venue’s food and beverage program this summer.

The Hollywood Bowl app, which launched in 2010, also offers a full event calendar, ticket notifications, seating charts and transportation intel. But this is the first summer you’ll be able to link your credit or debit card to use mobile ordering and skip the lines at three separate food areas, let alone anywhere. At one, find gourmet hot dogs and sandwiches: We’re talking dogs topped with avocado cream and pickled onions; roasted peppers; and caramelized onions; and bánh mì in both roasted pork and veggie options. At another, tubs of buttered popcorn. The third slings BBQ pork spare ribs; personal pepperoni pizzas; personal margherita pizzas; and piled-high brisket-and-slaw sandwiches—and all three spots serve beer, wine, water and soda. (When picking up an order for alcohol, just have your ID at the ready.)

You can also use the app to pre-order gourmet picnic baskets filled with fried chicken, slow-roasted salmon, beef tenderloin and more, but those orders must be placed no later than 4pm the day before the concert you’ll be attending. Ditto the Supper in Your Seats option—available to those in the box sections only—where servers bring your pre-ordered three-course meals, à la carte items and family-style banquets right to your seat (though there’s an additional day-of menu for that, in case you’re also a procrastinator).

The Hollywood Bowl App is free and available on Apple and Android smartphones.