In light of bar shutdowns, some of L.A.’s best breweries are selling their beer and wares to-go

It’s a dark time for L.A.’s craft-beer scene, which normally finds lines out the door when it comes to the latest beer drops around town: In accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s new order, all of L.A.’s bars, wineries, breweries and nightclubs will remain closed through the end of the month, and possibly even longer.

Just when we need beer most, the breweries and taprooms might have ceased function, but some of the city’s top brewmasters are keeping our fridges packed with crowlers and bottles thanks to new delivery services, loading-dock pickups and even a quarantine-themed IPA. Here’s where you can still stock up from some of your favorite beer makers, even from the comfort of your own home.

Boomtown Brewery just launched a new pickup service for its four-packs, crowlers and growler fills straight from the brewery’s loading dock. You can find 16-ounce four-packs in varieties such as their raspberry gose, their hazy IPA, their bohemian pilsner and their Northwest IPA, plus growler and crowler fills of anything they’ve got on tap. To boot, they’ve also just released a special St. Paddy’s-themed double pastry stout, which is also on offer. In order to limit the possible spread of coronavirus, this service is cash-free; stop by 700 Jackson Street in the Arts District from 10am to 7pm daily.

Eagle Rock Brewery is keeping its beer sales going with new hours and to-go orders only. You can stop by the Eastside taproom for four-packs, growlers and even entire kegs (hey, why not throw an intimate house party for you and your at-home loved ones), plus plenty of merch like sweatshirts and tees—another great way to support. New hours are noon to 8pm daily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highland Park Brewery (@highlandparkbrewery) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Highland Park Brewery isn’t letting a little quarantine stop its ever-popular beer releases; they’re just doing things a little differently now. While they’ve temporarily closed their taproom in Highland Park’s Hermosillo, one of the biggest indie breweries in town is still running beer—and gourmet bar food like pan con tomate and fried cheese curds—out of their Chinatown brewpub, but now it’s all to-go. They’ve got plenty of cans, crowlers and new 64-ounce growlers, but notably won’t be doing any fills on used growlers, even if they’re clean, at least until the pandemic blows over. Regular releases are still scheduled, and you can find their daily food and beer menus on Instagram. Highland Park Brewery is also switching to card-only transactions, and handoffs will take place on the front patio of the Chinatown location. Find beer and food between noon and 8pm, with last orders taken at 7:30pm. Call ahead (213-878-9017) order online for pickup, or place your order onsite.

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. is giving us the real quarantine package we need in these dark times: pizza and beer. The Van Nuys brewery beloved for its British-style ales and American lagers—not to mention fresh, bubbling pizza—is closing its taproom, save for pickups. You can opt for crowlers, six-packs and plenty of pizzas online and grab them from the tasting room or hit them up on GrubHub between 4 and 9pm. Much like Highland Park Brewery, MacLeod won’t be refilling your growlers, due to current safety concerns—they will, however, gift you a growler for free with the purchase of a fill, and who can argue with that?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smog City Brewery (@smogcitybeer) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

Smog City Brewing Co. isn’t just offering beer for pickup and delivery—they’ve brewed a new IPA and named it after the pandemic. Their latest West Coast IPA, Quarantine Machine, drops today and can be found at their Torrance brewery; it’s ingenious branding, seeing as this particular beer was meant to ship to local restaurants and bars and their own taprooms, but due to the temporary bar shutdown and with nowhere to go, it’s been repurposed and named appropriately. (Look at them rolling with the punches and not being wasteful!) You can find cans, bottles, crowlers and growlers at all of their locations (hours vary across their Long Beach SteelCraft outpost, their main Torrance taproom and the newer Smog City West, which is also in Torrance), and if you don’t want to leave home, they’ve even launched delivery service for the times.