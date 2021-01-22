The recent run of hot, dry and windy weather has made winter in Los Angeles look much more like late summer. But—surprise!—some late-January rain, cold and snow are about to make winter look like, well, winter.

The National Weather Service forecasts that three storms are set to move through the L.A. region over the next week, and like a proper three-act structure, each promises to be more significant than the last. When all is said and done, we could be looking at a stretch of sub-60-degree days, up to four inches of rain, a chance of thunderstorms and significant snow on the foothills.

Look for big weather changes in the coming days - MUCH cooler, cloudy, rain at times and mountain snow - WINTER!! Remember to approach winter driving conds in the mountains with caution! #SoCal #CAwx #LAsnow pic.twitter.com/yUvOwytAwR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2021

We’ll start with the first one, which you’ve probably already witnessed on and off Friday morning. The forecast calls for less than half an inch of rain through Saturday, but a chance of thunderstorms along the mountains and off the coast. Some of the higher peaks in the San Gabriel Mountains could see as much as five inches of snow, but otherwise, most of us are just looking at cold—temperatures all over the region will struggle to hit 60 on Saturday—and slightly wet weather.

That all changes Sunday, though, with the second storm. We’re still only looking at about a half an inch of rain through the start of the week (and another chance of thunderstorms), but the snow level will drop dramatically: from 4,500 feet on Sunday night to 2,000 feet on Monday and Tuesday morning. That means you can expect a couple of inches along the 5 through the Grapevine, and even accumulations on local foothills—for reference, the Hollywood Sign and its surroundings sit just below that 2,000-foot threshold, but most other peaks rise above that, including much of the western Santa Monica Mountains, the Verdugos behind Burbank and Glendale, parts of Santa Clarita, and the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. So Valley dwellers: Expect to see some snow in the background.

Did someone mention SNOW? We're expecting light snow Fri-Sat, more significant snow Sun night-Mon night...and possibly an even stronger cold storm Wed-Thu! #BePrepared for winter driving in the mountains!! Carry chains, warm clothes, expect delays! #CAwx #SoCal #LAsnow pic.twitter.com/9hX52yuB5G — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2021

The third storm promises the most precipitation, but the details for this one are still the fuzziest as the NWS notes that two predication models differ over exactly when and just how much rain L.A. will receive. That said, expect between one and three inches of rain from Wednesday night into Friday, as well as more low-elevation snow.

It’s been remarkably dry this winter in L.A. up to this point, aside from a late-December storm that dumped a foot of snow on higher elevations, and some white-stuff-resembling hail in parts of the basin. Next week’s potential for snow around 2,000 feet puts it remarkably lower than that post-Christmas storm—but not quite as wild as an early 2019 storm that brought snow to Malibu.

