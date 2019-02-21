Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right So it snowed in L.A. today—yes, really
News / City Life

So it snowed in L.A. today—yes, really

By Michael Juliano Posted: Thursday February 21 2019, 2:09pm

So it snowed in L.A. today—yes, really
Photograph: Courtesy L.A. County Fire Air Ops

Here’s a sentence we never thought we’d write: It’s snowing. And no, we don’t just mean on the county’s tallest peaks—we’re talking snowflakes falling right by the beach in Malibu.

At 12:50pm on Thursday, Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations tweeted that it was snowing in the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu at an elevation of about 1,500 feet.

But the flurries didn’t seem to be confined to just the mountains; photos and videos shared from the city’s beachfront also showed snow—or something like it—falling. Angelenos can never quite agree what’s smog, fog or haze, so we’re sure there’ll be plenty of disagreement over whether what we’re seeing here is snow, sleet, graupel or hail. But we’ll just say this: It sure doesn’t look like the regular rain we’re (occasionally) used to.

View this post on Instagram

Snowing in Malibu!

A post shared by @ doriabiddle on

View this post on Instagram

Snow at the beach?!?

A post shared by mlandes (@mlandes) on

Malibu wasn’t the only spot to receive a dusting, as parts of the Simi Valley, Inland Empire and Pasadena also reported snow.

Snowfall above 5,000 feet has been a relatively frequent occurrence this winter (and even during drier ones), but lower elevation snow is a rarity. The L.A. Basin last had a dusting in 1962, with considerable snow last dumped in 1949. It doesn’t seem like today’s storm will bring totals like that, but there is a chance—albeit a slight one—that the Hollywood Hills could see snow today. The National Weather Service says snow above 1,000 feet will be possible this afternoon—which puts landmarks like the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory in the potential path of a dusting.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 1004 Posts

Michael is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on both Twitter and Instagram at @mjuliano.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest