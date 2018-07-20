L.A. is due for another record-breaking heat wave next week

Just when you’ve finally washed the sweat stains out of your clothes and adjusted to this week’s monsoonal humidity, it turns out another triple-digit–pushing heat wave is due to punish Southern California.

Brace yourself for what the National Weather Service is referring to as a long duration heat wave. The potential heat risk is in effect next week from Monday through at least Thursday, with the worst temperatures arriving on Wednesday.

While the beaches should stay in the 80s—go ahead and gloat, Westsiders—temperatures in the inland parts of Los Angeles could climb into the mid-90s, with well over triple-digit heat in the valleys (and, in turn, an elevated fire risk). In addition, overnight temperatures are expected to stay at above-average levels in the valleys, foothills and lower mountain elevations.

The National Weather Service encourages staying hydrated and keeping out of the sun between 10am and 4pm. If you’re looking for ways to stay cool, we’ve rounded up a few ideas.