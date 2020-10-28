L.A.’s immersive Happy Place pop-up is coming back as a drive-thru

Given the state of, well, everything, it’s safe to say we could all use a little escapism. This November, one of L.A.’s most popular photo-friendly pop-ups is coming back to provide some.

The rainbow-hued, selfie-driven Happy Place first launched in 2017 and sold out two runs thanks to a multi-room floor plan with ample props and posing opportunities, and now it’s coming back to L.A. after a world tour—and this time, it’s returning as a drive-thru and taking over a whopping 50,000 square feet of the parking garage at the Westfield Century City.

“People have never needed a big dose of happy more than they do right now,” Happy Place founder Jared Paul tells Time Out. “We are so thrilled to bring the reinvented Happy Place back to our home town of Los Angeles—bigger and better than ever before—and let guests enjoy a truly fun, unique, and most of all safe experience, right from the comfort of their own cars.”

The experience kicks off on November 20 (tickets go on sale October 30 at 10am) and begins on the third floor of the Westfield’s parking structure, where you’ll coast through 18 different photo-ready installations. Be sure to wear your mask: Guests will drive through the new Happy Place with their windows down and, accordingly, face coverings are mandatory.

Rendering: Courtesy Happy Place-The Drive Thru

Fans of the original Happy Place might recognize a few of their favorite rooms—such as the super bloom, this time filled with more than 40,000 handmade flowers—but there’ll be plenty of sunshiny new experiences, too, including a massive car-operated piano that’s more than 30 feet long and 11 feet tall.

There’ll be a road-trip–inspired simulation that winds you through California, not to mention a nightclub you can enjoy from your car, and a “Rainbow Road” that promises colorful displays.

Not to be outdone by its 2017 self, Happy Place-The Drive Thru is bringing back its candy activation with “supersized sweets.” It’s also reimagining its pricing: While the walking-based Happy Place ran $28.50 per guest, this return is charging $49.50 per car—which should be a bit more cost effective for families.

Want a refresher on the original Happy Place? Check out our visit from 2017, then start planning your trip on wheels:

Happy Place-The Drive Thru kicks off on November 20 at the Westfield Century City, located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, with tickets priced at $49.50 per car. Ticket sales launch at 10am on Friday, October 30, online here.

Most popular on Time Out

– Downtown Disney is expanding into California Adventure next month

– Take a spooky storybook tour of L.A. with this map of witch houses

– You can have Catalina Island’s iconic Casino to yourself during this sleepover

– Need another reason to vote? How about these custom “I Voted” stickers from L.A. landmarks.

– L.A.’s best new underground pizza pop-up also serves some of the best new desserts

