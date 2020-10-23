Let this TikTok from the seafood stars at the Joint Eatery bring you joy in this dreary world

The universe is indifferent to your struggle but the Joint’s dancing staff is not.

The world is cold and cruel, but at least we have Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” to help get us through—and now we also have the staff of one of L.A.’s best seafood shops dancing to it, masked and hip thrusting into the weekend, providing a tiny, ephemeral glimpse of joy.

Just when we finally got the song out of our heads after doggface208’s cranberry-chugging vibe of a viral video, Sherman Oaks’ the Joint Eatery pulls us right back in. Food blogger and actress Jessie Evans, also known as Jessie Eats, shot and edited the video of the Joint’s staff yesterday to recreate another viral TikTok, one of dueling hip-thrusting cowboys Matt Cutshall, Tio Choko and crew.

“It was all very spontaneous,” says the Joint owner Liwei Liao. “It started out as a joke that manifested itself into a challenge, then into this silly video. It all happened so fast.”

Evans happened to be there shooting a separate video about the retailer and restaurant when a mutual friend sent them the TikTok of the cowboys. Of course at the Joint, which specializes in dry-aged fish, the wares make an appearance—an improvement on the original, if you ask us.

“Immediately Liwei said, ‘We are doing this!’” Evans tells us. “With his leadership skills of getting the guys at the Joint to do whatever he says, and my fast action film/editing skills, we pulled off an incredible video that you can’t stop watching,” adding, “When we had a quick break we locked the doors anddd ACTION.”

They managed to shoot each dancing cut in one take, with Evans rushing home to edit and post, and now the TikTok post is helping to boost the Joint’s visibility online—and hopefully inspire a few local response videos.

“So many people have messaged how much they love it! How fun would it be for other L.A. spots to make a response challenge video?” she asks. “I always want to create content that makes people happy and bring people together. How great would it be for other spots to join and make a video?”

Check out the Joint’s tiny ray of sunshine via hip thrust, below, along with its inspiration, and forget about the ambivalence of this unjust universe for a few perfect minutes.

