Los Angeles is instituting a citywide curfew tonight; West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, too

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Saturday that he’d be putting a curfew in place from 8pm tonight to 5:30am tomorrow morning. Though initially announced for just Downtown L.A., the curfew was later expanded to the entire city in response to a growing number of protests. Emergency responders are exempt, as are people traveling to and from work or seeking or giving emergency care. Metro bus and rail service will be suspended for the duration of the curfew. In addition, Garcetti has requested that the National Guard be sent in.

The curfew has been expanded to the entire city to keep Angelenos safe. People in the City of Los Angeles are required to stay indoors tonight, starting at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020

The announcement comes in the midst of protests around the city in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer forcefully knelt on his neck (the officer has since been charged with murder).

In addition to L.A., the City of West Hollywood announced that it will also enforce an 8pm curfew on Saturday night until sunrise.

CURFEW ADVISORY: We've implemented a #curfew starting tonight, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8 PM, and ending at sunrise daily, in the City of #WestHollywood.



Please stay at home. This curfew remains in effect until lifted by the City.



Read the full order: https://t.co/ItrJjqBTbd pic.twitter.com/rEcyfuxgp6 — City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) May 31, 2020

Beverly Hills announced it will be enforcing a curfew from 8pm to 5:30am, as well, along with Culver City, Santa Monica and Pasadena.

Curfew in effect 8:00PM tonight to 5:30AM tomorrow in Beverly Hills. Click for details. https://t.co/xzQy4LRizR — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) May 31, 2020

The curfew announcements come after an afternoon of growing protests. A Fairfax District demonstration started peacefully at Pan Pacific Park around noon, but grew increasingly tense, with altercations between protesters and cops as well as LAPD squad cars burning in the middle of the street. Similarly, there’ve also been reports of attempted looting and vandalism along Rodeo Drive and at the Grove.

LAPD just shot me and protestors gathered at Beverly & Fairfax with rubber bullets. I was holding my press badge above my head. pic.twitter.com/9YCXq3rUvc — Cerise Castle (@cerisecastle) May 30, 2020

The news follows three days of protests, including one in DTLA on Friday night that resulted in 533 arrests after an unlawful assembly was declared and vehicles were damaged and businesses vandalized. Reports on social media also indicate that police may have fired rubber bullets at protesters and bystanders.

At 0:35 they point their guns at my building.



At 0:45 one of them fires.



All of us residents have been hanging out our windows watching what has been happening. No one has thrown anything down, so I don’t know what prompted this.#dtla #dtlaprotest https://t.co/HdYUQZ29HH — Sarah Mojarad (@Sarah_Mojarad) May 30, 2020

Hundreds Arrested During Friday Night’s Protest



The Los Angeles Police Department continues to assess the full extent of property damage from last night’s protest activities. Several police vehicles were vandalized, and numerous downtown businesses were damaged and looted. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020 “We cannot fulfill our duty to protect life when people are looting,” Garcetti said earlier in the day, after offering remarks about the horror of Floyd’s death. “We cannot protect our ability to protect life when we see fires set in dense urban areas… I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and to step back for a moment, to allow our firefighters to put out the flames, to allow our peace officers to reestablish some order and for us to let them protect your rights to be out there for as many days as we need to, for as many protests as we have to until change isn’t just something that’s a slogan, but change is in the actions we see across this country so that not one more person has to die with a knee in their neck.”

