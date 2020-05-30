Los Angeles is instituting a citywide curfew tonight; West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, too
It’ll be in effect from 8pm to 5:30am.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Saturday that he’d be putting a curfew in place from 8pm tonight to 5:30am tomorrow morning. Though initially announced for just Downtown L.A., the curfew was later expanded to the entire city in response to a growing number of protests. Emergency responders are exempt, as are people traveling to and from work or seeking or giving emergency care. Metro bus and rail service will be suspended for the duration of the curfew. In addition, Garcetti has requested that the National Guard be sent in.
The announcement comes in the midst of protests around the city in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer forcefully knelt on his neck (the officer has since been charged with murder).
In addition to L.A., the City of West Hollywood announced that it will also enforce an 8pm curfew on Saturday night until sunrise.
Beverly Hills announced it will be enforcing a curfew from 8pm to 5:30am, as well, along with Culver City, Santa Monica and Pasadena.
The curfew announcements come after an afternoon of growing protests. A Fairfax District demonstration started peacefully at Pan Pacific Park around noon, but grew increasingly tense, with altercations between protesters and cops as well as LAPD squad cars burning in the middle of the street. Similarly, there’ve also been reports of attempted looting and vandalism along Rodeo Drive and at the Grove.
The news follows three days of protests, including one in DTLA on Friday night that resulted in 533 arrests after an unlawful assembly was declared and vehicles were damaged and businesses vandalized. Reports on social media also indicate that police may have fired rubber bullets at protesters and bystanders.