Meet Sorra, Hollywood’s new rooftop bar and restaurant from the Hinoki and the Bird team

Century City’s vibrant Hinoki and the Bird restaurant will fly its way over to Hollywood later this summer. But before that arrives, the team’s setting up a new place to perch in the area: Sorra, the breezy open-to-the-public concept atop the Residences at Columbia Square, is now fully up and running with one of the best views in the neighborhood.

It’s Hinoki’s first move into the building, starting first with the now-open Sorra, then in a few months with a new restaurant that’s an extension of the popular Culver City spot.

At least for now, Sorra’s decor—both inside the dining room and out on the roof’s patio—is nearly identical to the previous tenant, Filifera, but while Filifera focused on clear-cut Californian fare (burrata toast, kale salads, farro bowls), Sorra is taking things international. Hinoki executive sous chef Chris Ono is overseeing a menu that combines Mexican, Chinese, Peruvian, Japanese and other worldly flavors to create light, snacky and shareable dishes you’ll want on a summer day.

Mushroom dumplings come with a side of guajillo-chili dashi, while the sashimi of the day might involve burnt-tortilla oil and aji amarillo. Hanger steak here includes both a garlic miso sauce and a salsa roja, while even the burger—served on Japanese milk bread—gets smeared with green-chili aioli. There are “carnitas” (suckling-pig) bao with miso mole, and avocado tostadas with nori and shiso. Even something as simple as house-made fries gets sprinkled with umami salt.

The beverage menu, overseen by Lost Property’s Tanner Weston, is trying to keep things refreshing and fun with creations like the Strawberry Beach (dark rum, mezcal, Campari, pineapple juice, strawberry and fresh lime), the Salsa Smash (blanco tequila, mango, cilantro and lemon) and the Employee #9 (dry rum, pineapple rum and fresh lime), in addition to a general bar focus on gin and mezcal.

Take a peek at Sorra, below, then go sky-high for dinner and Sunday brunch in the space:

Sorra is now open on the roof of 1550 N El Centro Ave, with hours of 5 to 11pm daily for dinner, and 11am to 3pm on Sundays for brunch.