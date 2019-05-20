MOCA is making admission free for everyone

Add another one—and a big one, at that—to L.A.’s impressively long list of free museums: the Museum of Contemporary Art.

MOCA, which is celebrating its 40th birthday, announced this weekend that it’ll be dropping its admission fees. MOCA board of trustees president Carolyn Clark Powers announced at a museum benefit on Saturday that she’d be pledging $10 million to fund free general admission.

“This is not a badge for me. Rather, it’s a way for me to support the museum and be of service to the Los Angeles

community,” says Powers in a statement. “Art has the unique ability to bridge cultural and socioeconomic divides. Charging admission is counterintuitive to art’s ability and purpose to connect, inspire and heal people.”

The museum currently charges $15 for adults at both its Bunker Hill and Little Tokyo locations (with free admission on Thursday evenings and if you’re serving jury duty at the nearby courthouses). No date has been given for when MOCA will drop its fees, though the museums says it’ll begin working on a rollout plan immediately. This isn’t necessarily a permanent move, though: According to The L.A. Times, the multimillion-dollar gift will fund free admission for five years.