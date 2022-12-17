Los Angeles
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
P-22
Photograph: Courtesy National Park Service

P-22, L.A.’s most famous mountain lion, has died

The big cat known for roaming Griffith Park was euthanized after increasingly erratic behavior.

Michael Juliano
Written by
Michael Juliano
Advertising

He crossed the 405 and the 101, posed in front of the Hollywood Sign and made Angelenos rethink how we coexist with nature. But P-22, L.A.’s most legendary mountain lion and Griffith Park’s most famous resident, was euthanized on Saturday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that after a comprehensive evaluation, the medical team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and CDFW officials recommended euthanasia due to both preexisting medical conditions and recent trauma (likely from a vehicle collision) that the likely-12-year-old big cat had sustained.

You probably never actually encountered P-22—aside from photographer Steve Winter’s shot of him in front of the Hollywood Sign—due to mountain lions’ largely elusive nature. That made a recent trio of dog attacks and a run-in with a Silver Lake resident particularly startling to wildlife officials. CDFW captured P-22 on December 12 for an extensive examination, and initial reports indicated that he wouldn’t be able to return to the wild, and would instead need to be placed in a sanctuary or euthanized.

P-22
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

Unfortunately, officials landed on the latter option after their exam. P-22 had irreversible kidney disease, localized arthritis, heart disease, chronic weight loss (he was 90 pounds instead of his usual 125) and a parasitic skin infection over his entire body. That put P-22 in an already weakened state when he was likely struck by a car recently (significant trauma to his head, right eye and internal organs point toward that as the likely cause), and would’ve required invasive surgery.

CDFW says it won’t be investigating the vehicle collision. “This situation is not the fault of P-22, nor of a driver who may have hit him,” the agency said in a statement. “Rather, it is an eventuality that arises from habitat loss and fragmentation, and it underscores the need for thoughtful construction of wildlife crossings and well-planned spaces that provide wild animals room to roam.”

In a remarkably moving eulogy, National Wildlife Federation regional executive director Beth Pratt echoed that sentiment. “It’s my hope that future mountain lions will be able to walk in the steps of P-22 without risking their lives on California’s highways and streets,” she wrote. “We owe it to P-22 to build more crossings and connect the habitats where we live now.” (Construction began this year on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a land bridge over the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills.)

Pratt further elaborated on the tough conversations and decisions that led to P-22’s final moments. “Although I wished so desperately he could be returned to the wild, or live out his days in a sanctuary, the decision to euthanize our beloved P-22 is the right one,” she wrote. “With these health issues, there could be no peaceful retirement, only some managed care existence where we prolonged his suffering—not for his benefit, but for ours.”

P-22 was first temporarily captured for examination by the National Park Service in 2012, and has been tracked ever since. It’s believed that he was penned into a smaller territory than any other male mountain lion that had been studied (the park service tracks numerous others in the nearby Santa Monica Mountains), which pushed P-22 out of Griffith Park’s wilderness at times. He survived a bout with mange due to ingesting rat poisoning, squatted a home in Los Feliz for a little bit and became the prime suspect in the death of a koala at the L.A. Zoo. The surreal fact that Angelenos had a mountain lion prowling in their backyards (along with Mumbai, L.A. is one of only two major cities in the world with big cats) turned him into a beloved celebrity.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!