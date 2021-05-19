Pantages is holding a lottery for free ‘Hamilton’ tickets if you get vaccinated

Ohio may have a million-dollar lottery for people who get vaccinated, but we think Los Angeles has the next best lottery: one for Hamilton tickets.

Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre will host a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic this weekend, and anyone who comes for their jab (and even those who’ve already gotten one) will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton during its fall run at the venue.

Here’s the deal: On Saturday, May 22, from 11am to 6pm, you can show up to the Hollywood Boulevard theater for either your first or second dose of Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (the former is open to adults and teens 12 or older with a parent or guardian, the latter only to those 18 and up). Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment, too. The vaccines are free, you’ll just need to bring any form of ID with you. Parking is also free in the Hollywood & Vine Lot.

If you’ve already been vaccinated but still want to try your hand and those sweet, sweet free tickets, you just need to show your vaccine card. Either way, the drawing for tickets will take place the week beginning June 14.

Also, we’ve tried really hard to avoid all Hamilton puns up to this point—“not throwin’ away my shot” practically writes itself—so indulge us as we get it all out one last time: Head on over to the Art Deco lobby—room where it happens—to take your shot and stay alive. If you’re getting your first jab of Pfizer, you’ll be back for a second dose on June 12. If it’s your second, or you’re getting the single-dose J&J, what comes next? After two weeks—wait for it—you’ll be fully vaxxed and able to safely reenter society and be all like, what’d I miss? Awesome, wow!

As for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned play itself (which is way better than our punny garbage above), after a couple of delays it’s now slated to start up again on October 12 and run through January 2.