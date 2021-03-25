Part of Downtown L.A. is turning into a projection art playground for one night only

Museums may be starting to open their doors again, but one of April’s most exciting art exhibitions is taking place entirely outside of gallery walls—and, in fact, on building walls.

For one night only, LUMINEX: Dialogues of Light will turn five blocks of Downtown L.A. into a walkable exhibition of digital artwork. Curated by the NOW Art Foundation, the April 10 event features site-specific works from seven artists, including Refik Anadol, who designed the Walt Disney Concert Hall’s centennial celebration projections, and the Art Department, the anonymous collective behind the short-lived Griffith Park Teahouse and 2019’s surreal dandelion factory.

You’ll find the installations in South Park tucked into the blocks just east of the Staples Center. Each piece reflects on a different of-the-moment theme, from the environment to inclusivity to voids, via a different digital medium, including augmented reality and multi-channel video art.

Here’s the rundown of everything that’ll be on display. Note that some locations will host two pieces; which one is on display depends on what time you visit. Check the LUMINEX site for a map as well as audio accompaniments to each piece (the curators recommend you bring headphones with you to listen while you’re there).

Photo courtesy: Refik Anadol Studio. Refik Anadol. LUMINEX installation rendering titled: Wind of Los Angeles.

Refik Anadol, Wind of Los Angeles

1066 S Hope St

7:30–11:30pm

The data-driven projection whiz will interpret the invisible patterns of wind into sculptures projected onto the facade of the Desmond building.

Photo courtesy: Nancy Baker Cahill. Nancy Baker Cahill. LUMINEX installation titled: Hollow Point 101.

Nancy Baker Cahill, Hollow Point 101

420 W 11th St

7:30–11:30pm

The founder of AR platform 4th Wall has crafted a piece that encapsulates our current moment of high-impact shattering in terms of culture, politics and the environment.

Photo courtesy: Sarah Rara. Sarah Rara. LUMINEX installation titled: Perfect Touch 2021.

Sarah Rara, Perfect Touch 2021

1154 S Olive St

7:30–9:30pm

The multi-disciplinary artist will span the north and south walls of a building with an installation that speaks to connecting divisions.

Photo courtesy: The Art Department. The Art Department. LUMINEX installation rendering titled: DAYDREAM LA.

The Art Department, DAYDREAM LA

421 W Pico Blvd

9:30–11:30pm

The anonymous collective—and easily our favorite group of experiential artists in L.A.—have crafted an interactive, memory-inspired piece that involves “a herd, a flock and a fondness for algorithms.” We’re not entirely sure what form that’ll take, but expect it to be another whimsically disruptive success.

Photo courtesy: Carole Kim. Carole Kim. LUMINEX installation rendering titled: A VOID A VOID.

Carole Kim, A VOID A VOID



421 W Pico Blvd

9:30–11:30pm

The video projection artist will use the two inlets of the old Morrison Hotel to explore loss, isolation and communication.

Photo courtesy: Luciana Abait. Luciana Abait. LUMINEX installation rendering titled: Agua.

Luciana Abait, Agua



1025 Flower St

7:30–11:30pm

The climate change-focused mixed-media artist is adapting the flood-myth motif into a healing video piece that combines clips of water from around the world.

Photo courtesy: Akiko Yamashita Akiko Yamashita. LUMINEX installation rendering titled: Forest Perception — if a tree talks in the forest, does anyone listen?

Akiko Yamashita, Forest Perception

1154 S Olive St

9:30–11:30pm

The projection mapping specialist will create a life-size forest on the north and south walls of a building: one side focused on the roots, the other looking down from the canopy.

