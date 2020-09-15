Pitchfork Music Festival is streaming some of its best sets at a Downtown L.A. drive-in

Back when we still had live events, L.A. was no slouch in the music festival department. But we’ll admit that we were always a little jealous of Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival. Well, it turns out that now Angelenos will be able to get a retrospective taste of the summer fest.

On September 26, you’ll be able to roll up to a pop-up drive-in at Downtown’s Hotel Figueroa and watch previous Pitchfork Musical Festival performances from the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Solange, Robyn, Run the Jewels and more. In addition, the event (which celebrates the music fest’s 15th anniversary) will also feature an in-person DJ set from A-Trak.

Dubbed the Best of Pitchfork Music Festival, the rest of the screening reads like a dream lineup, with sets over the past few years from Angel Olsen, Beach House, Big Thief, Blood Orange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Danny Brown, FKA twigs, Grimes, Jamila Woods, Kamasi Washington, Mitski, Perfume Genius, Rico Nasty and Wilco.

Tickets are on sale now for $39 per car (you’ll need to stay inside of your vehicle, and masks are, of course, required). You’ll have two chances to watch the compilation: a 7pm DJ set and 8pm screening, followed by a 9:45pm set and 10:30pm screening. All ticket proceeds will be donated the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of organizations that fight for the interests and betterment of Black communities. And if you can’t make it to the drive-in screening, not to worry: Pitchfork will stream the compilation at 4pm PDT on both its website and YouTube channel.

Share the story