Put your Bludso’s Bar & Que on a charcoal company’s tab next week for free BBQ

The words “put it on the tab” never sounded so good: On Tuesday, August 18, one of L.A.’s best BBQ restaurants is giving Angelenos free food thanks to an open tab from one of the world’s biggest charcoal companies. Next week, Bludso’s Bar & Que is doling out the equivalence of a whole chicken—but really, it can be used for any of their items—thanks to a $5,000 one-day-only tab from Kingsford Charcoal.

The move is an extension of Kingsford’s “Together With BBQ” initiative, which donated $10,000 to local BBQ joints across the country in March, and which then collabed with local pitmasters to bring us a few of their own coal-smoked and -grilled recipes.

On Monday, recipes from Kevin Bludso and pitmasters from around the U.S. will go live at this site, but if you’d like a taste of Bludso’s award-winning cooking for yourself, we suggest placing an order on Tuesday morning when the Kingsford tab opens. From 11:30am to 3pm and again from 5 to 9pm, or until the $5,000 tab gets filled, you can enter the promo code “Kingsford” when ordering anything from Bludso’s menu online.

The code will give you a $23 credit—the cost of a whole smoked chicken—but it can be applied to anything in your cart, provided your cart is full of at least $23.50’s worth of BBQ. Then choose your pickup time and head to La Brea for curbside pickup and BBQ bliss.

Bludso’s Bar & Que is located at 609 N La Brea Ave. The Kingsford tab is first come, first served, and kicks off at 11:30am on Tuesday, August 18.

Share the story