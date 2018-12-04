Robyn, Rae Sremmurd top the return of Red Bull Music Festival

We were a bit bummed last year when Red Bull’s low-cost, November-spanning 30 Days in L.A. left our city for Chicago, but its replacement series, the Red Bull Music Academy Festival, was a pretty fantastic consolation (St. Vincent, Edgar Wright and Ice-T topped the inaugural outing). Thankfully, that fest will once again return to L.A., albeit under a slightly different name and during a different time of year.

The Red Bull Music Festival will take to L.A. in February 2019 with a half-dozen music-inspired events, including Robyn’s previously announced two-night tour kickoff at the Palladium.

Other announced performances include a Valentine’s set from hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd inside a DTLA bank vault; a swap meet, mini skate park and late-night film screenings during a takeover of the Valley’s ’50s-era Pink Motel by skate collective Illegal Civilization; a reimagining of the Western score to the blockbuster video game Red Dead Redemption 2; a concert from local Latinx singer-songwriter San Cha; and a DJ set from hip-hop photographer Gunner Stahl and a slew of surprise guests that he’s previously photographed (Red Bull touts that Stahl has shot the Weeknd, Playboi Carti and Tyler, the Creator, among others.

In addition, the Center Channel series will host film premieres, screenings and panels throughout RBMF LA at East Hollywood’s Ukrainian Culture Center.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 5, at noon. RBMF LA runs February 7 to 28, with more programming announcements set to arrive in early 2019. In the meantime, check out the schedule below.