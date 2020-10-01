Santa Monica’s SocialEats food hall opens an outpost in Hollywood

The Westside’s food hall within a food hall is headed east—and then west again, and then to Vegas.

SocialEats, a collection of fast-casual food stands that sprouted up within the Third Street Promenade’s Gallery Food Hall, just launched a few of its concepts in a new Hollywood space with a delivery program and even more locations on the way.

Starting now you can order takeout from five SocialEats restaurants or opt for delivery, which is free for those within five miles of the new hub at 1542 North Cahuenga Boulevard. For burgers both meaty and vegan there’s Pop!s Burgers & Shakes; while at Azule Taqueria there are tacos, nachos and margarita kits; Supertoro offers build-your-own bento boxes; there are pork belly gyoza and a range of street-food–inspired noodles at Street Noods; celeb chef brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio sling sustainable fried fish sandwiches via STRFSH; and, in the future, a sixth spot will get added—there’s no name yet, but SocialEats is teasing a seafood-boil concept.

Can’t decide? The genius of the SocialEats system is that you can mix and match items from across its vendors, meaning you could pair that Street Noods udon cacio e pepe with a yellowtail roll from Supertoro or a carne asada taco from Azule Taqueria.

And SocialEats isn’t done. There’s another location headed to Miracle Mile by the end of the year, landing somewhere along Wilshire, and then in 2021, it’s set to launch in Las Vegas.

SocialEats is now available in Hollywood at 1542 N Cahuenga Blvd. Orders can be placed online here, with hours of 11:30am to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday, and 11:30am to 9pm Friday and Saturday..

Most popular on Time Out

– Time to move your car: Street sweeping enforcement in L.A. resumes on October 15

– If you ever fly again, you can finally mobile order food at LAX

– L.A. County wineries and breweries can reopen next week

– Meet Ospi, a new Italian restaurant from one of L.A.’s best pasta chefs

– Embrace your inner basic with these pumpkin spice treats across L.A.



Share the story