See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2019, from Selena Gomez to Katy Perry

Coachella celebrities, they’re just like us! Well, except they have VIP wristbands and backstage access and probably took a helicopter in and—alright, so maybe we’re a little bit different. But Coachella is still a pretty wild place where regular concertgoers can brush past bona fide stars.

For better or worse, celebrity spotting is an annual pastime at Coachella. The music festival and its off-site parties attract droves of A-listers (and plenty of lesser-letter celebrities) looking to either stand out or blend in with the crowd.

We’ll be on the lookout for more celebrities at Coachella as the desert fest continues—we’re sure Saturday night’s off-grounds Neon Carnival and Sunday night’s Ariana Grande performance will bring out some big names—and update this story. In the meantime, here are some of the celebs that have been spotted already.

Cardi B and Selena Gomez during DJ Snake’s set

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/xZq72dM7j9 — KATY PERRY NEWS (@KPInfos) April 13, 2019

Vanessa Hudgens

View this post on Instagram Once a flower child always a flower child 🌸🌸🌸 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 13, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

Kiernan Shipka

View this post on Instagram readyyyy to partyyyyy A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Apr 12, 2019 at 7:21pm PDT

Ashlee Simpson

Photograph: Courtesy Ketel One Botanica/NYLON

Gigi Hadid