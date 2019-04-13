Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2019, from Selena Gomez to Katy Perry
News / Events & Festivals

See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2019, from Selena Gomez to Katy Perry

By Michael Juliano Posted: Saturday April 13 2019, 11:12am

BLACKPINK
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella/Miranda McDonald BLACKPINK

Coachella celebrities, they’re just like us! Well, except they have VIP wristbands and backstage access and probably took a helicopter in and—alright, so maybe we’re a little bit different. But Coachella is still a pretty wild place where regular concertgoers can brush past bona fide stars.

For better or worse, celebrity spotting is an annual pastime at Coachella. The music festival and its off-site parties attract droves of A-listers (and plenty of lesser-letter celebrities) looking to either stand out or blend in with the crowd.

We’ll be on the lookout for more celebrities at Coachella as the desert fest continues—we’re sure Saturday night’s off-grounds Neon Carnival and Sunday night’s Ariana Grande performance will bring out some big names—and update this story. In the meantime, here are some of the celebs that have been spotted already.

Cardi B and Selena Gomez during DJ Snake’s set

Embed from Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Vanessa Hudgens

View this post on Instagram

Once a flower child always a flower child 🌸🌸🌸

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Kiernan Shipka

View this post on Instagram

readyyyy to partyyyyy

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Ashlee Simpson

Photograph: Courtesy Ketel One Botanica/NYLON

Gigi Hadid

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 1016 Posts

Michael is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on both Twitter and Instagram at @mjuliano.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest