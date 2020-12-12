Los AngelesChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sunset Sushi bento and nigiri in Silver Lake
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios

Silver Lake’s new sushi bar serves chirashi and rolls from a takeout window

Sunset Sushi opens this week with colorful chirashi and edomae technique

By
Stephanie Breijo
Advertising

As all of Southern California remains dining at home, a newcomer’s colorful menu could help liven up the next dinner enjoyed from your couch.

Silver Lake’s newest restaurant, Sunset Sushi, opened Thursday with a rainbow of fresh fish, house-cured cuts and sake served through a takeout window by a pair of L.A. dining vets.

Highland Park sushi spot Ichijiku opened its doors earlier this year, and its new sibling concept sees chefs Kazuhiro Yamada and Yoshi Matsumoto behind the new venture; you might recognize Yamada, who helped open Ichijiku, or Matsumoto, previously of Chaya Venice and Mrs. Fish. They’re filling the former home of Ma’am Sir with a range of nigiri, scalable chirashi, donburi and omakase bento for pickup and delivery for now, with indoor and patio seating planned for the future. 

The new restaurant promises individual style from both chefs, as well as inspiration drawn from edomae technique—specifically the practice of curing fish with salt, vinegar, kelp, sake or sugar; you can find it in the dry-aged golden eye snapper nigiri, and the amaebi, or sweet shrimp, among others. The chirashi feature seasonal sashimi over seasoned rice, where you might find tuna, salmon, tai snapper, scallop, yellowtail, albacore, mackerel, tamago, eel, ikura and uni for $40, or upgrade to the premium chirashi, at $75, which adds toro, scallop, yellowtail and others to the mix.

Omakase boxes will combine nigiri and rolls ($30–$65), donburi leans toward salmon ($35) or scallop with blue crab ($40), and those looking for straightforward rolls and nigiri will find them at around $7, though a few of the house special rolls might entice (they are, after all, doing a seared, pressed mackerel with shiso, grated ginger and sesame).

The opening menu also offers canned highball cocktails, bottles of sake, Japanese beers and local craft brews to really spruce up those at-home meals. Order ahead online, then head to Silver Lake’s new takeout window for sushi, sake and hopefully a bit more excitement in your cuisine routine.

Sunset Sushi in Silver Lake
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios
Sunset Sushi in Silver Lake
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios
Sunset Sushi owners Kazuhiro Yamada and Yoshi Matsumoto
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich StudiosKazuhiro Yamada, left, and Yoshi Matsumoto

Sunset Sushi is now open at 4330 Sunset Blvd from 5 to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Most popular on Time Out

What you need to know about California’s regional stay-at-home order
Meet Chifa, L.A.’s dreamy family-run restaurant from the cofounder of Opening Ceremony
One of L.A.’s best pizzerias flips to a drive-in with full menu
12 things that happened in L.A. this year that you totally forgot about
In a surprise to no one, L.A.’s most iconic dish is the taco (may it reign forever)

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.