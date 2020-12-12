Silver Lake’s new sushi bar serves chirashi and rolls from a takeout window

As all of Southern California remains dining at home, a newcomer’s colorful menu could help liven up the next dinner enjoyed from your couch.

Silver Lake’s newest restaurant, Sunset Sushi, opened Thursday with a rainbow of fresh fish, house-cured cuts and sake served through a takeout window by a pair of L.A. dining vets.

Highland Park sushi spot Ichijiku opened its doors earlier this year, and its new sibling concept sees chefs Kazuhiro Yamada and Yoshi Matsumoto behind the new venture; you might recognize Yamada, who helped open Ichijiku, or Matsumoto, previously of Chaya Venice and Mrs. Fish. They’re filling the former home of Ma’am Sir with a range of nigiri, scalable chirashi, donburi and omakase bento for pickup and delivery for now, with indoor and patio seating planned for the future.

The new restaurant promises individual style from both chefs, as well as inspiration drawn from edomae technique—specifically the practice of curing fish with salt, vinegar, kelp, sake or sugar; you can find it in the dry-aged golden eye snapper nigiri, and the amaebi, or sweet shrimp, among others. The chirashi feature seasonal sashimi over seasoned rice, where you might find tuna, salmon, tai snapper, scallop, yellowtail, albacore, mackerel, tamago, eel, ikura and uni for $40, or upgrade to the premium chirashi, at $75, which adds toro, scallop, yellowtail and others to the mix.

Omakase boxes will combine nigiri and rolls ($30–$65), donburi leans toward salmon ($35) or scallop with blue crab ($40), and those looking for straightforward rolls and nigiri will find them at around $7, though a few of the house special rolls might entice (they are, after all, doing a seared, pressed mackerel with shiso, grated ginger and sesame).

The opening menu also offers canned highball cocktails, bottles of sake, Japanese beers and local craft brews to really spruce up those at-home meals. Order ahead online, then head to Silver Lake’s new takeout window for sushi, sake and hopefully a bit more excitement in your cuisine routine.

Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios

Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios

Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi/Fried Chicken Sandwich StudiosKazuhiro Yamada, left, and Yoshi Matsumoto

Sunset Sushi is now open at 4330 Sunset Blvd from 5 to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday.

