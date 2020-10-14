These 27 notable L.A. restaurants and bars have now permanently closed

One of the world’s most famous bakers is leaving Angelenos with a Cronut-shaped hole in their hearts and stomachs. A representative for Dominique Ansel confirmed to Time Out L.A. that the James Beard Award winner and force behind some of the world’s most whimsical desserts has closed his L.A. bakery and full-service restaurant for good. 189 by Dominique Ansel served as a luxe restaurant for the French chef to showcase much more than his famed sweets, while his first-floor bakery offered L.A. all the frozen s’mores, monthly Cronuts, cakes and cookies we could have hoped for when news first spread that Ansel would open an outpost on this coast. Both concepts were housed inside the Grove, and both closed in March with the intention of shuttering only temporarily.

Another celebrity chef, Curtis Stone, is taking over the building at least for a bit, launching a four-month, picnic-themed residency on both floors. While we love a good picnic, we’ll miss Ansel’s flair—and especially the sweets—in the space.

“It feels a little bit like the beginning, with our shop in New York and a smaller team of employees serving our neighbors and locals day in and day out,” Ansel tells Time Out L.A. “It’s humbling to come back to our roots and use this moment to center ourselves, and reflect on how fortunate we were to have a chance to open in Los Angeles and meet so many wonderful people. We’re grateful that we’re still standing in some part, and will forever believe in the return of the hospitality industry. One day, we’ll be able to return to the West Coast, and it’ll be a homecoming when we get to reunite with our team once again.”