Sky’s Gourmet Tacos expands to DTLA with a new to-go outpost

After nearly 30 years of running Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, chef Barbara “Sky” Burrell is bringing her tacos–meet–soul-food restaurant Downtown. Well, sort of—but either way, DTLA is getting a Sky’s, and for the next couple days, the neighborhood is also getting $2 tacos.

Don’t expect the same sit-down experience you might find at her Mid-City restaurant: Burrell’s new location is built for the era of stay-at-home meals and distancing, trading tables for a takeout-only format and running out of a cloud kitchen, but don’t get it twisted—the communal kitchen is still giving us all those trademark dishes that’ve made Sky’s an L.A. fixture since ’92.

There are still Burrell’s Cajun-spiced–shrimp tacos, her crawfish tacos, her carne asada, the marinated lobster, plentiful house “sassy sauce” and a daily taco special, plus tortas, burritos, quesadillas and a handful of vegan options. To celebrate the launch, taco orders of chicken, ground beef, ground turkey, carnitas or the potato-and-cheese variety can all be found for $2 apiece today and tomorrow (August 25), provided they’re placed for delivery within DTLA.

After using all of her savings to build her first location—serving “Mexican with a splash of soul”—the Sky’s founder launched a catering arm, and in 2016, a popular offshoot in Marina del Rey where her practically-bursting tacos can be found along with a full deli, a small grocer, a bakery case and retail in the charming Sky’s Marketplace. Over the years Burrell has regularly jumped into action when it comes to aiding the community, and lately, she’s been feeding South Bay’s seniors with free meals out of her marketplace.

“It’s a wild time right now, but we’re so grateful to be in a position where we can expand and share our food with more wonderful people,” Burrell says in a statement. “We miss some of our guests who can’t make it out to Pico, but now they can have Sky’s delivered or order takeout. We can’t wait to be a part of the Downtown Los Angeles community and share our love for great food with such a beautiful part of our city.”

Sky’s DTLA is now open within DTLA Cloud Kitchen, at 358 West 38th St, with hours of 9:30am to midnight daily. Find Sky’s Gourmet Tacos available for pickup and delivery on Postmates, Doordash and Caviar.

