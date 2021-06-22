Los Angeles
Timeout

Tatel
Spain's TATEL restaurant is set to open in Beverly Hills next month

The Spanish and Mediterranean spot will offer live music nearly every night of the week.

By
Stephanie Breijo
A flashy Spanish restaurant is set to touch down in Beverly Hills next month, promising live music nearly every night of the week and traditional Spanish cuisine with high-end ingredients and “an avant-garde touch.”

TATEL, with locations in Madrid and Ibiza, is set to open sometime in July and transform the former home of Nic’s Beverly Hills into a restaurant, bar and live-entertainment space for “an unforgettable experience where food, cocktails and live music blend into one.” In Madrid’s outpost, live music is performed nightly; the new Beverly Hills iteration—the first U.S. expansion of the brand—will be open from Tuesday to Sunday and offer it nearly as often. 

At the bar, expect cocktails in both classic and house-created forms—especially when it comes to gin: Our colleagues at Time Out Madrid named TATEL one of the 10 best gin bars in the city, after all.

While the full menu is still in development, dishes for the preexisting locations include options such as grilled Iberian pork; saffron risotto with grated truffle; cannelloni with mushrooms and foie gras; fish in clam vinaigrette; and classics such as Iberian-ham croquettes. In Beverly Hills, expect to eat similar Spanish- and Mediterranean-leaning dishes from within the newest TATEL’s indoor-outdoor space, which features large doors that open out onto Canon Drive.

Tatel
Rendering: Courtesy TATEL Group

TATEL is expected to launch at 453 N. Canon Dr. in Beverly Hills in July, and be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

