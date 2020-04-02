The Apple Pan’s sold-out Madhappy merch collab returns tomorrow as a fundraiser

In some red-alert news for hypebeasts and burger lovers alike, some of 2019’s fastest-selling restaurant merch is back for round two tomorrow.

Westside burger legend the Apple Pan teamed up with local fashion label Madhappy last November for a limited line of caps, sweats and tees devoted to the 70-plus-year-old diner with the horseshoe-shaped counter and paper cones full of fries. The stock sold out in a jaw-dropping 30 minutes and we feared it was gone for good, like so many one-off collabs. Fortunately it’s back on Friday, April 3 as a fundraiser, and you can even cop new items.

Buying merch is a great way to support local restaurants and let everyone know you’ve got excellent taste in dining and style in the process—and in the case of Apple Pan, the Madhappy collab is donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the restaurant’s team, given current restaurant shutdowns.

The Apple Pan is now—for the first time ever—available for delivery, but it’s still had to cut back on hours for a number of its staff as dine-in service was suspended across the state. Now you can help these employees and snag some of the hottest merch in L.A. with the return of the bright red caps and sweatshirts, plus new goods like the hoodie and the cap in black, and a Roy Huerta hand-painted scarf that depicts the famous restaurant’s iconic counter seating.

The merch drops Friday morning via Madhappy’s website at 9am (set an alarm) and there’s a one-item limit for each piece. Caps will run $45, hoodies will run $185, the crewneck will run $195 and that silk scarf—a limited run of only 25—will cost $195. In the meantime take a look at what you can snag:

Photograph: Courtesy Madhappy

Photograph: Courtesy Madhappy

Photograph: Courtesy Madhappy

Photograph: Courtesy Madhappy