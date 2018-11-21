Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

In addition to our favorite sample sales, we’ve picked out some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from local lines, available both online and in store.

Who: Nonna

The Highland Park, indie-label–loving boutique is offering 30 percent off in-store and online with the code “THANKSGIVING2018”—some exclusions apply.

Where: 6187 N Figueroa Ave

When: Nov 19–26

Who: Heidi Merrick

The quintessential California designer (who just opened a brand new Malibu storefront) is saying “thank you” to her fans and followers with an online Thanksgiving/Black Friday sale where shoppers can take 30 percent off sitewide with the code “GRATEFUL”.



Where: online

When: Nov 21–26

Who: Undone Beauty

Take 30 percent off the affordable, all-women-run beauty brand — including its just-launched highlighter palette and light-reflecting mascara on Amazon.

Where: Amazon

When: Nov 23–Dec 2

Who: Garrett Leight

The California-bred eyewear brand’s frames and clips will be 20 percent off both online and in stores. Online shoppers can use the code “ORANGE20” to get the savings and in-store shoppers can enjoy extended hours on Black Friday from 10am to 8pm.

Where: 165 S La Brea Ave • 1522 Abbot Kinney Blvd • online

When: Nov 23–26

Who: Scout Classic

Shop in-store or online and save 25 percent off tons of pieces by brands like Carleen, Jungmaven and Bridge & Burn. Use the code “SUPPORTSMALLBIZ” if you’ll be doing your shopping digitally.

Where: 4649 Russell Ave • online

When: Nov 23–26

Who: C/MEO Collective, Finders Keepers, JAGGAR Footwear, Keepsake The Label, The Fifth Label

BNKR’s team of Australian brands will be available for 25 percent off in honor of Black Friday, and shoppers can save an extra 50 percent off already marked down pieces on Cyber Monday.

Where: online

When: Nov 23–26

Who: Allen Schwartz

The vintage-inspired womenswear brand is celebrating Black Friday by offering up to 70 percent off pieces including a vegan leather trench, crushed velvet blazer and pants, and jumpsuits. No code is required for the sale; shoppers should just head straight to the stocked sale section.

Where: online

When: Nov 21–26

Who: Avya Skincare

The botanical-infused, award-winning skincare brand is offering individual products for 30 percent off, regimens for 40 percent off and signature regimens for 50 percent off.

Where: online

When: Nov 21–26

Who: Rebecca Minkoff and D.L. & Co.

Save up to 75 percent off the NYC womenswear brand and up to 70 percent off candles and diffusers from the home fragrance brand during a Black Friday sale at 260 Sample Sale.

Where: 301 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Nov 23, 24 10am–8pm; Nov 25 10am–5pm

Who: Parachute

Take 20 off everything you purchase (furniture and gift cards excluded) in any of the bedding and bath brand’s shops or online with the code “SALE18”.

Where: 542 Rose Ave • 3436 W Sunset Blvd • online

When: Nov 23–26

Who: Charlotte Stone

Take an additional 25 percent off all the local footwear brand’s Spring 2018 styles and 50 percent off items in the Holiday Shop (platform slip-ons and Mary Janes, brocade boots, leopard print mules, and much more) with no code needed plus take 20 percent off the year-round best selling styles Belle, Gloria, and Lars with code “FINALLY”.

Where: online

When: Nov 26–26