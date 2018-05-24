Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Lily Ashwell

During the L.A. brand’s annual yard sale, shoppers can save an additional 50 to 70 percent off sale items plus browse new markdowns, including bias cut slips, cashmere tops and silk blouses. Savings are available both in the Venice shop and online.

Where: 566 Rose Ave and online

When: May 24–28

Who: Luxury Garage Sale

For its first Los Angeles physical space, the online retailer is hosting a monthlong pop-up with high-end pieces by the likes of Chanel, Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton for up to 90 percent off.

Where: 611 N La Cienega Ave, West Hollywood

When: Mon–Sat 11am–7pm, Sun noon–5pm. Through June 18.

Who: C/MEO Collective, Keepsake, Finders Keepers, The Fifth Label and Jaggar Footwear

A team of Aussie brands are collaborating on this sample sale at the Cooper Design Space. Clothing, footwear and accessories in sizes XXS to XL (not strictly sample sizes here!) will be up for grabs starting at just $5.

Where: 860 South Los Angeles St, Suite 315

When: May 24, 25 10am–4pm

Who: Charlotte Stone

The local footwear brand is letting shoppers take 40 percent off select black-and-white shoe styles (Effie, Hanna, Marcel, Ama and Trudy, to be exact) though the weekend for an online Memorial Day sale. No discount code is required.

Where: Online

When: May 25–28

Who: Vere Verto

Take 20 percent off the local leather bag brand’s spring 2018 goods, including their geode-inspired Octo crossbody/wristlet and best-selling Mini Mox, plus a whole lot more super functional, convertible styles.

Where: Online

When: May 25–28

Who: Endless Summer

In honor of Memorial Day, save an additional 70 percent on sale merchandise from the trend-driven (think floral and off-the-shoulder dresses) womenswear brand.

Where: Online

When: May 24–28

Who: Coalition LA/Motion by Coalition

Use Code MEMORIAL25 to save 25 percent off cruelty-free outerwear and activewear by the L.A. brand.

Where: Online

When: May 25–28