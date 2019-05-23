Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: 3.1 Phillip Lim

The celebrity-faved designer takes over 260 Sample Sale with women’s and men’s ready-to-wear items starting at just $50, shoes for $100 and bags starting at just $95.

Where: 301 N Cañon Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Thursday, May 23rd through Saturday, May 25th from 10am to 7pm and Sunday, May 26th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Jonathan Simkhai and Michi

The chic womenswear designer and the beloved athleticwear brand team up for a sample sale in West Hollywood, where shoppers can save up to 85 percent.

Where: 315 S Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood

When: Wednesday, May 22nd through Saturday, May 25th from 10am to 7pm and Sunday, May 26th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Staud

The it-girl–favorite brand is offering up to 50 percent off a ton of stylish pieces, including summer-ready blouses, dresses and jumpsuits, as well as Staud’s best-selling bags, like the Shirley and the Moreau.

Where: online

When: through Monday, May 27th

Who: Botanica Workshop

In honor of the start of a new season, take 20 percent off the Los Angeles brand’s sustainable intimates, including organic cotton and stretch silk bras, panties, shorts, camis and slips, as well as recycled nylon swimwear using code SS19SALE.

Where: online

When: through Monday, May 27th

Who: Heidi Merrick

Save up to 80 percent off Merrick’s chic, made-in-California pieces, including breezy cotton dresses, chambray trousers, white linen jumpsuits and more.

Where: online

When: through Monday, May 27th

Who: Beat Back Rags

Through the Memorial Day weekend, take 25 percent off the sustainable brand’s tees with the code BEACHDAZE.

Where: online

When: Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th

Who: Parachute

The bed and bath textile company’s Memorial Day sale offers customers 20 percent off everything excluding furniture, donations, gifts cards and swatches—but including Parachute’s newly launched mattresses. The sale is valid both in stores and online.

Where: 542 Rose Ave, Venice • 3436 W Sunset Blvd, Silver Lake • online

When: Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th

Who: Liana

Save 30 percent on the L.A. brand’s ’90s-inspired pieces (think biker shorts, baby tees, flared pants) with the code MEMDAY19. All sales are final.

Where: online

When: through Tuesday, May 28th

Who: The Social Type

Take 30 percent off paper goods like cards, stationery and more with the code SWEET30.

Where: online

When: through Tuesday, May 28th

Who: Nonna

The indie-label–loving Highland Park boutique is offering 25 percent off current season clothing, intimates, shoes and accessories—both in-store and online—with the code MEMORIALDAY2019.

Where: 6187 N Figueroa St, Highland Park • online

When: through Tuesday, May 28th