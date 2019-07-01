Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a special Fourth of July list of all the best sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them and exactly what you’ll find. So check in as we add more sales to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.
Who: BeatBackRags
The cool, casual and sustainable L.A. brand is offering an additional 40 percent off sale items on July 4th with the code SUMMERTIME19, and then 25 percent off site-wide Friday through Sunday with the code REDWHITEBLUE.
Where: online
When: Thursday, July 4th • Friday, July 5th through Sunday, July 7th
Who: Liana
In honor of the holiday, the ’90s-inspired brand (think baby tees and biker shorts) is letting customers take 15 percent off site-wide—which includes sales items—with the code FIREWORKS15.
Where: online
When: Thursday, July 4th through Sunday, July 7th
Who: Eberjey
For a little IRL shopping, hit up 260 Sample Sale, where the popular intimates brand will offer sleepwear, apparel, swimwear and, of course, lingerie for up to 80 percent off.
Where: 301 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills
When: Tuesday, July 2nd from 10am to 7pm, Wednesday, July 3rd from 11am to 7pm, Thursday, July 4th from 11am to 4pm, Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 8th from 11am to 7pm, and Sunday, July 7th from 11am to 5pm
Who: The Odells
The local brand and boutique is hosting a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Independence Day flash sale online. Thursday only, customers save 50 percent on select Odells styles only with the code 50FIREWORKS.
Where: online
When: Thursday, July 4th
Who: ban.do
Stock up on paper goods, cute clothing and accessories, summer party essentials and more on the cheeky brand’s site Wednesday through Sunday. The more you buy, the more you’ll save: Earn 20 percent off when you spend $50, 25 percent off $75 and 30 percent off $100. No code is necessary to get your savings.
Where: online
When: Wednesday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 7th
Who: Richer Poorer
The California basics brand is offering 30 percent off select men’s and women’s tees, as they make room for some new-and-improved styles.
Where: online
When: Monday, July 1st through Sunday, July 7th