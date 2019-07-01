Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a special Fourth of July list of all the best sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them and exactly what you’ll find. So check in as we add more sales to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: BeatBackRags

The cool, casual and sustainable L.A. brand is offering an additional 40 percent off sale items on July 4th with the code SUMMERTIME19, and then 25 percent off site-wide Friday through Sunday with the code REDWHITEBLUE.

Where: online

When: Thursday, July 4th • Friday, July 5th through Sunday, July 7th

Who: Liana

In honor of the holiday, the ’90s-inspired brand (think baby tees and biker shorts) is letting customers take 15 percent off site-wide—which includes sales items—with the code FIREWORKS15.

Where: online

When: Thursday, July 4th through Sunday, July 7th

Who: Eberjey

For a little IRL shopping, hit up 260 Sample Sale, where the popular intimates brand will offer sleepwear, apparel, swimwear and, of course, lingerie for up to 80 percent off.

Where: 301 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

When: Tuesday, July 2nd from 10am to 7pm, Wednesday, July 3rd from 11am to 7pm, Thursday, July 4th from 11am to 4pm, Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 8th from 11am to 7pm, and Sunday, July 7th from 11am to 5pm

Who: The Odells

The local brand and boutique is hosting a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Independence Day flash sale online. Thursday only, customers save 50 percent on select Odells styles only with the code 50FIREWORKS.

Where: online

When: Thursday, July 4th

Who: ban.do

Stock up on paper goods, cute clothing and accessories, summer party essentials and more on the cheeky brand’s site Wednesday through Sunday. The more you buy, the more you’ll save: Earn 20 percent off when you spend $50, 25 percent off $75 and 30 percent off $100. No code is necessary to get your savings.

Where: online

When: Wednesday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 7th

Who: Richer Poorer

The California basics brand is offering 30 percent off select men’s and women’s tees, as they make room for some new-and-improved styles.

Where: online

When: Monday, July 1st through Sunday, July 7th