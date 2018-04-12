Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Proenza Schouler

260 Sample Sale’s latest offering comes from the beloved high fashion label. Through Sunday, shoppers can find ready-to-wear pieces, bags and footwear from collections as recent as spring/summer 2017 for as much as 70 percent off.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Apr 12–14 10am–7pm, Apt 15 10am–5pm

Who: 360 Cashmere

Score the luxe brand’s scarves, dresses, cardigans, dusters (including pieces from the Skull Cashmere collection) starting at just $50 through the weekend during a sample sale in Santa Monica.

Where: 1447 Cloverfield Blvd, #100, Santa Monica

When: Apr 12, 13 9:30am–5:30pm; Apr 14 10am–4pm

Who: Billabong

Shop the surf brand’s swimwear and casual pieces for men, women and kids for up to 70 percent off during a blowout at Alternative Retail Inc.’s warehouse in Santa Ana. Attendees are asked not to wear Billabong merch to the sale and to leave backpacks and large bags at home.

Where: 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana, CA

When: Apr 12, 13 10am–7pm; Apr 14, 15 9am–6pm

Who: Trina Turk

Find Turk’s California-inspired dresses, outerwear, swimwear, jewelry, footwear and even Mr. Turk (the line’s vibrant men’s counterpart) pieces for as much as 85 percent off during a weekend-long warehouse sale. Those deep discounts account for prices on some items starting at just $10.

Where: 3025 W Mission Rd, Alhambra

When: Apr 13 8am–6pm, Apr 14 9am–5pm, Apr 15 10am–3pm