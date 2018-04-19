Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: LACAUSA

The L.A. made (and inspired) brand is offering an additional 40 percent off already marked-down items including some perfectly springy staples like smocked tops and dresses, wide-legged crops, colorful cotton twill trousers and gauzy camis. Just use the code “SALE40” to get the extra savings.

Where: Online

When: Through Apr 22

Who: 3.1 Phillip Lim

260LA’s rotating retail space has been taken over by the NYC brand, with women’s pieces starting at just $50 (tees and terry tops) and topping out at $500 (leather and suede jackets). And don’t worry guys, plenty of discounted menswear items will be stocked here as well.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Apr 19 10am–7pm, Apr 20 10am–8pm, Apr 21 10am–7pm, Apr 22 10am–5pm

Who: Need Supply

As a thank you to their customers, the online indie brand retailer is offering 20 percent off select merchandise (otherwise discounted pieces and certain brands are not included—see here for specific details and exclusions). Through Friday, use the code “THANKYOU20” to save on fresh pieces like Cult Gaia’s latest Arc bags, lacey Self-Portrait dresses, playful Paloma Wool separates and dresses, Intentionally Blank sandals and more.

Where: Online

When: Through Apr 20

Who: Morgane Le Fay

The Chelsea-based luxury brand has landed in Malibu for a sample sale with 75 percent off ready-to-wear pieces, evening gowns and even bridal dresses.

Where: 23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu

When: Through Apr 22 10am–6pm

Who: Winnie Couture Bridal

Take between 40 and 80 percent off select sample gowns at this Beverly Hills bridal boutique. Appointments will be required.

Where: 9393 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

When: Apr 16–22 11am–7pm