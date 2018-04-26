Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Apolis

Apolis’s awaited surplus market has arrived and through the weekend shoppers can take up to 80 percent off the travel-inspired brand’s menswear, shoes, leather accessories, home goods and, yes, even those coveted market bags.

Where: 836 Traction Ave

When: Apr 27, 28 noon–7pm; Apr 29 noon–6pm

Who: Paul Smith

The revolving 260 Sample Sale space welcomes the classic-meets-quirky British brand through Sunday. Shoppers can save as much as 75 percent off men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Apr 26 10am–7pm, Apr 27 9am–7pm, Apr 28 10am–7pm, Apr 29 10am–5pm

Who: Charlotte Stone

Take up to 80 percent off past season pairs by the playful local footwear brand including slip-on sneakers, strappy sandals, heeled mules, slides, boots, clogs and more—some as low as just $64.

Where: Online

When: Apr 26–29

Who: CALi Dreaming

The local swimwear brand is setting up shop at DTLA’s Cooper Design Space for a two-day sale that offers some major markdowns on teeny bikinis, chic one-pieces and other beach essentials.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 503

When: Apr 26, 27 9am–3pm

Who: Co Collections

Fans of the chic, minimalist L.A. clothing brand will want to flock to the Cooper Design Space lobby this Thursday and Friday when a sample sale will offer pieces at impressively reduced rates.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St

When: Apr 26, 27 9am–5pm

Who: Wear It To Heart

The ethical (using a sustainable and sweatshop-free supplier) activewear brand is having a blowout sample sale in the Cooper building this Thursday and Friday. Grab the local line’s past season styles of sports bras for between $5 and $10 and leggings for just $10 to $20.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste M5

When: Apr 26, 27 9am–4pm

Who: Monrow

The local brand’s super soft, casual closet staples are going for as much as 75 percent off during a two-day sample sale where luxe basics for both men and women start at just $15.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 202

When: Apr 26, 27 9am–4pm

Who: Mr. Larkin

During the e-tailer’s weekend-long Spend & Save Flash sale shoppers can save 25 percent when they spend $250 or more with the code “SPENDSAVE25.” Some of the beloved indie brands stocked here include Base Range, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Loq and Shaina Mote.

Where: Online

When: Apr 27–29