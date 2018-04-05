Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Paper Crown

The Hills vet Lauren Conrad has decidedly made good since her reality television days, as evidenced by her successful clothing lines, including Paper Crown. Now you can pick up the brand’s dresses (including bridesmaid options) blouses, bottoms, and more for between 50 and 70 percent off during a sample sale in Westwood. RSVP here to attend and bring a little cash, as credit will only be an option for purchases over $100.

Where: 1107 Glendon Ave

When: Apr 5, 6 11am–8pm

Who: Equinox

The fitness chain is the next brand to take over the 260’s revolving sample sale space in Beverly Hills. Take up to 70 percent off men's and women's athleisure and workout-ready apparel from brands including Nike, Lululemon, Koral and Alo.

Where: Apr 3–6 9am–7pm, Apr 7 10am–8pm, Apr 8 10am–5pm

When: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Who: Morgane Le Fay

The bridal brand’s weeklong sample sale offers evening gowns and ready-to-wear options in addition to a selection of wedding dresses for 75 percent off and up. If you’re not able to make the Santa Monica-based event this time around, don’t worry: The sale pops back up in Malibu starting April 16th. We’ll give you a heads up then, too.

Where: 1627 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

When: Apr 3–10 10am–6pm

Who: Riller & Fount

Everything is just $15 and under at the L.A. brand’s three-day sample sale. Shop easy-to-wear layering pieces like tunics, breezy maxis, tank dresses and more items you can get a lot of mileage out of.

Where: 308 E 9th St, Suite 407

When: Apr 5 10am–3pm, Apr 6 10am–2pm

Who: Brokedown Clothing

Shop the vintage-inspired clothing line’s tees, tanks and more for less through Saturday, plus pick up items by fellow festival-ready brands Cleobella, Stillwater and Knitwit on the final day of the Orange County sale.

Where: 1604 Babcock St, Costa Mesa, CA

When: Apr 5, 6 9am–5pm, Apr 7 9am–2pm