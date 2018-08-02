Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Selva Negra

The vintage-inspired L.A. brand is offering 40 percent off tons of cute pieces from their spring/summer 2018 collection, including wide-legged denim pants, printed poplin dresses, linen jumpsuits, and more.

Where: online

When: while stocks lasts

Who: Herve Leger

The label notorious for creating super sexy bodycon dresses will be taking over 260 Sample Sale’s revolving Beverly Hills space through Sunday. Expect plenty of those iconic pieces for a fraction to retail prices.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Wednesday, August 1st through Friday, August 3rd from 11am to 7pm, Saturday, August 4th from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday, August 5th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Just One Eye

The artsy boutique is hosting a warehouse sale in West Hollywood where shoppers can save up to 80 percent on pieces by designer brands including Prada, Stella McCartney and more.

Where: 953 N Orange Dr

When: Thursday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 4th from 11am to 6:30pm

Who: Asics

Orange County’s Alternative Retail Inc. space welcomes the athletic brand for a warehouse sale where sneakers and sporty essentials for men, women and kids will be going for up to 90 percent off. Shoppers are asked not to bring large bags and backpacks or wear Asics to the sale.

Where: 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana

When: Thursday, August 2nd and Friday, August 3rd from 10am to 7pm and Saturday, August 3rd and Sunday, August 4th from 10am to 6pm

Who: Joe’s Jeans

A third-party vendor is taking over a space in Westminster Mall to host a blowout sale with tons of Joe’s styles, plus jeans, tops, bottoms and shoes from a slew of other great brands. Inventory is up to 90 percent off, which means prices start as low as $10. You can find the pop-up space on the second level, next door to Forever 21.

Where: 1025 Westminster Mall, #2040, Westminster

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 2nd

Who: Doen

The it girl favorite brand’s Brentwood pop-up space is hosting a sample sale this Friday through Sunday, where past season pieces, as well as slightly imperfect current styles are shoppable for slashed prices. Heads up: There won’t be dressing rooms available so we suggest planning your outfit strategically.

Where: 225 26th St, Santa Monica

When: Friday, August 3rd and Saturday, August 4th from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, August 5th from 10am to 5pm