Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Myrtle

As the indie-brand-championing Echo Park boutique prepares to make a major move to DTLA’s ROW, Myrtle’s annual Treat Yo Self sale is proving to be its biggest post-Christmas event to date. Save up to 30 percent off anything in store (a few exclusions apply) or use the discount online with code “DONNA4EVER.”

Where: Online and 2213 Sunset Blvd

When: Through Dec 29

Who: Pari Desai

For her line’s online winter sale, the L.A.-based designer is offering up to 70 percent off some of her chic signature knits, including ribbed shell tops, wrap skirts, zip-front bodysuits, raglan sweaters and pants as well as ‘90s inspired silk slips, jewelry, bags and outerwear.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: RE/DONE

Fans of the reworked vintage brand (a favorite of supermodels and fashion influencers) won’t want to miss its current holiday sale, which features a ton of its best-loved modernized vintage Levi’s as well as Champion hoodies, denim jackets and cargo shorts for up to 70 percent off.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Need Supply

The designer and indie brand retailer is holding a site-wide winter sale, where shoppers can save 20 percent off with code “TAKE20.” The offer cannot be combined with other offers and some brands are excluded, but there’s still a ton of options from labels like Base Range, Creatures of Comfort, Shaina Mote and By Far (plus countless more) to be grabbed.

Where: Online

When: Through Dec 29

Who: Herve Leger

The French designer label, is known for its body-hugging styles that have been worn by practically every A-list celebrity. Now you too can shop the brand’s famous gowns, evening wear and more for up to 80 percent off during a sale that spans luxury collections from the past 10 years.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Dec 28, 30 10am–8pm; Dec 31 10am–5pm

Who: Cult Gaia

The local brand, which has a cult following for its Ark bags, is offering up to 80 percent off clothing and accessories during a sample sale at its L.A. pop-up on Melrose Avenue. The quintessentially California label—think ‘70s-inspired maxi dresses with sexy cut-outs and tropical print trousers—will only be accepting credit during the sale, so be sure to bring your cards along.

Where: 8441 Melrose Pl

When: Dec 29, 30 10am–5pm