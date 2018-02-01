Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Charlotte Stone

In celebration of its new temporary location at Culver City’s progressive shopping center, Platform, this L.A.-based, playful footwear brand—which counts Elle Fanning and Solange as fans—is throwing an opening bash and sale. In addition to cocktail sipping and getting first dibs on the new shades of its best-selling Gloria sandal, shoppers can take 50 percent of all fall styles.

Where: 8850 Washington Blvd, Space 105, Culver City

When: Feb 3 1–6pm

Who: Nicolas K

The luxe label’s online sale section currently boasts tons of chic-yet-edgy fall and winter pieces for half off. Shop leather pants, fur-trimmed cashmere wraps, silk velvet bombers, metallic berets and more to create memorable seasonal ensembles (while you still can) for less.

Where: Online

When: Through Feb 4

Who: The Great

Emily Current and Merritt Elliott, formerly of denim brand Current/Elliott, have created a modern Americana brand with The Great, which has been worn by beloved celebrities like Mandy Moore and Jessica Alba. Now the label’s past season pieces, including tees, sweatshirts, jackets and dresses with just the right amount of vintage influence will be up to 70 percent off during a two-day sample sale.

Where: 8575 Melrose Ave

When: ​Feb 1 10am–6pm, Feb 2 noon–7pm

Who: AllSaints

The rock-and-roll touched, London-based brand is hosting an epic warehouse sale where pieces range from just $10 to $350. And yes, you might just find one of their coveted, perfectly cut leather jackets there for a steal.

Where: 750 N San Vicente Blvd, Ste 1050 E

When: Feb 1 9:30am–6pm, Feb 2 9:30am–4pm

Who: Siwy

During the denim brand’s three-day warehouse sale, shoppers can save 80 to 90 percent off figure-flattering styles including skinnies, shorts, wide-leg crops and embroidered pieces for just a fraction of retail prices.

Where: 200 W 138th St

When: Feb 1, 2 9am–5pm; Feb 3 9am–2pm

Who: Bailey Blue

Shop trend-driven styles, like flirty minis and bodycon dresses, for between 65 and 90 percent off during a sample sale this Friday. And just how low does that make price points? Everything at the sale will be just $9 or less.

Where: 1850 E 15th St

When: Feb 2 11am–4:30pm