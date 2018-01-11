Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Vivienne Westwood

The iconic British designer’s epic Beverly Hills sample sale includes ready-to-wear items like suits, dresses, tees and outerwear as well as her Anglomania and Gold Label lines.

Where: 265 North Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Jan 11–13 10am–8pm, Jan 14 10am–5pm

Who: Charlotte Stone

Looking for that perfect pop of color? The Ventura-based footwear designer is offering 65 percent off all blue slides, sandals, mules, booties and more during an online “New Year, New Blue” sale. To access the discount just use the code “JANUARYBLUES.”

Where: Online

When: Through Jan 14

Who: Lily Ashwell

During an online and in-store “Last Ones” sale, the L.A.-based brand has massive deals on last-of-their-kind pieces like fur-trimmed cardigans, silk slip dresses, linen overalls and faux fur coats. The sale ends Monday but pieces are flying fast so shop while you can.

Where: Online • 566 Rose Ave

When: Through Jan 15

Who: Sub_Urban Riot

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson are among the fans of this local brand that’s known for its text-emblazoned tees and sweats (like “Kale” or “Slow Jams”) and now shoppers can score half off all styles online with the code “JAN18NEW.”

Where: Online

When: Through Jan 13

Who: Need Supply

The indie online retailer’s current winter sale offers goods by in demand labels like Jesse Kamm, Off-White and Creatures of Comfort (to name a few) for up to 70 percent off.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: The Arrivals

This NYC brand’s coveted outerwear—leather moto and bomber jackets specifically—will be available to Angelenos for up to 70 percent off during a sale for the closing of its Melrose Avenue pop-up. If you’re in need of other winter essentials (though it’s not looking like you’ll need them here anytime soon), the sale will include luxe accessories like cashmere scarves and hats as well.

Where: 7959 Melrose Ave

When: Jan 12, 13 11am–7pm; Jan 14 11am–6pm



