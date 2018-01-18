Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Bird Brooklyn

The New York-based indie retailer—who recently opened an outpost in Culver City’s Platform—is in the midst of an epic online sale offering up to 60 percent off plenty of winter-y pieces including No.6 clogs, Building Block bags, Rachel Comey jackets and Maria Dora sweaters and knit dresses. But if you’re in L.A. where we still seem to be far from freezing weather, there are plenty of all-season staples, too.

Where: Online

When: ​While stock lasts

Who: FEIT and the Arrivals

Shop Aussie brand FEIT’s handmade footwear and accessories as well as the Arrivals’ coveted outwear (think cool leather moto jackets and more) for both men and women during the latest blowout at 260LA Sample Sale’s Beverly Hills space.

Where: 265 North Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Jan 18–20 10am–8pm, Jan 21 10am–5pm

Who: Riller & Fount

The local brand is practically giving away past season versions of its easy-to-wear, minimalist garments during this sample sale—meaning that everything is priced at just $10 and under.

Where: 308 E 9th St, Suite #407

When: Jan 18 10am–3pm, Jan 19 10am–2pm

Who: Bleu

During the Hancock Park boutique’s semiannual sale, save up to 75 percent off beloved high-end brands like Alice + Olivia and Philip Lim 3.1, plus grab cocktails and bites and enter a raffle to earn a $200 gift certificate to the store.

Where: 454 S La Brea Ave

When: Jan 20 11am–8pm

