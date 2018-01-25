Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Anine Bing

Save up to 70 percent on the L.A.-based brand’s signature lacy bras, skinny jeans, embellished leather booties, silky slip dresses and more model-off-duty staples with which Anine Bing has become synonymous during an in-store and online super-sale.

Where: 8128 W 3rd St • Online

When: ​Through Jan 29

Who: Myrtle

To celebrate its move to ROW DTLA (from its former Echo Park address), the boutique is offering an additional 25 percent off sale merchandise online using the code “SALEONSALE.” The sale section currently includes tons of indie women-owned brands like Whit, WRK-SHP, Charlotte Stone and Samantha Pleet. On Sunday, the storefront is also hosting opening bash for shoppers to check out the new digs.

Where: 1318 E 7th St #146 • Online

When: Through Jan 28

Who: The Dreslyn

Find plenty of past-season pieces by emerging and established designers during the online retailer’s IRL warehouse sale at the Cooper Building. Clothing and accessories from labels including Rachel Comey, Raquel Allegra and A.P.C. will be up to 80 percent off.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St (Lobby G)

When: Jan 25, 26 10am–6pm

Who: Shop LCD

The cool-girl shopping retailer’s newest storefront at ROW DTLA is hosting a massive warehouse sale featuring a gang of emerging brands, including plenty of local ones like Shaina Mote, LOQ, the Palatines, ARE Studio and Botanica Workshop. Sale pieces will be marked down to between 30 to 75 percent off.

Where: 777 Alameda St

When: Jan 27 noon–5pm, Jan 28 10am–5pm

Who: Love Adorned

With pieces by the coolest indie brands—including Kathryn Bentley, Mau and Elizabeth Street—the jewelry retailer is a favorite among shoppers who are looking for what’s new and next. And now everything (yes, everything) on the site and in stores will be 20 percent off during a one-day sale this Saturday.

Where: 2923 Main St, Santa Monica • Online

When: Jan 27

Who: OMAMIMini

The edgy-cool kid’s clothing label’s ROW DTLA shop is hosting a spring-cleaning sample sale this Sunday. In addition to offering plenty of OMAMImini’s own pieces and reduced prices, the sale will offer modern children’s clothing by a handful of other women-owned brands like Ultraviolet Kids, Boy + Girl and Crew & Lu, among others.

Where: 777 Alameda St

When: Jan 28 10am–4pm

