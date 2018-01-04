Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Opening Ceremony

As the chic retailer moves out past season inventory, shoppers can save as much as 75 percent on pieces including Simon Miller bags, Adidas by Alexander Wang sneakers, Rodarte sweatshirts and plenty of pieces (like embroidered sweatshirts, over-the-knee boots, and mesh knits) by OC’s own label.

Where: Online • 451 N La Cienega Blvd

When: While stock lasts

Who: Mohawk General Store

L.A.’s go-to retailer for impossibly cool and modern clothing, accessories and home goods is holding a winter sale where shoppers can save 30 percent on pieces by the likes of Commes des Garcons, Rachel Comey and Ulla Johnson—including lots of cold weather-friendly pieces like boots, sweaters, turtlenecks and scarves.

Where: Online • 4011 and 4017 West Sunset Blvd • 26 Smith Aly, Pasadena • 2929 Main St, Santa Monica

When: While stock lasts

Who: Eberjey

Take up to 70 percent off the beloved intimates brand’s pretty pajamas and underthings at the latest 260LA sample sale. Bras, panties, swimwear, loungewear and accessories—plus home goods by NEST including fragrances, candles and body care—will be up for grabs starting at just $7.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Jan 3 11am–8pm, Jan 4–6 10am–7pm, Jan 7 10am–5pm

Who: No Rest for Bridget/ LFT Outlet

LFT’s Orange County outlet store is hosting an end-of-season sale for the trend-driven brand where pieces are going for between just $5 and $17. For those spending $40 or more (which isn’t much of a feat) will also leave with a complimentary goodie bag.

Where: 3033 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

When: Jan 3–5 noon–7pm; Jan 6, 7 noon–6pm; Jan 8 noon–7pm