Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Stateside

Luxurious, L.A. made basics—like tees, tanks, sweats and joggers—will be available for a steal when the local brand hosts an epic warehouse sale in the parking lot of its DTLA headquarters.

Where: 2300 E 11th St

When: Thursday, July 12th and Friday, July 13th from 9am to 2pm

Who: Need Supply

A slew of new pieces just landed in the online retailer’s impressive sale section, and shoppers can save up to 70 percent off heat wave approved items like Maryam Nassir Zadeh sandals, Stelen off-the-shoulder blouses and Nanushka bra tops.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: J Brand

260 Sample Sale’s pop-up space welcomes the beloved jean brand for major savings on styles like skinny, cropped, straight and more plus plenty of non-denim pieces.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Wednesday, July 11th through Saturday, July 14th from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, July 15th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Byrds of Paradise

The swimwear brand will have suits up to 50 percent off during a one-day-only warehouse sale in Irvine.

Where: 16912 Von Karman Ave, #A, Irvine

When: Thursday, July 12th from 9am to 3:30pm

Who: Prana

Grab yoga gear and other activewear and accessories for as much as 75 percent off during the sustainable brand’s warehouse sale at the Alternative Retail space in Orange County.

Where: 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana

When: Thursday, July 12th and Friday, July 13th from 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, July 14th and Sunday, July 15th from 10am to 6pm

Who: Volcom

Shop skate gear and more from one of the biggest brands in the business during Volcom’s warehouse sale in Orange County. If you’re heading down, take note of some rules that apply: no large bags, cash only, and all sales final.

Where: 5 Pasteur Lane, Irvine

When: Saturday, July 14th from 9am to 2pm