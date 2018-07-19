Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Callahan

During its ongoing online sample sale, the L.A. brand—best known for its sexy sweaters—is letting shoppers score pieces starting at just $10. Inventory is moving fast, but among the current offerings are crocheted maxis, leopard print T-shirt dresses and, of course, tons of knits.

Where: online

When: through Saturday, July 21st or while stock lasts

Who: Zadig & Voltaire

260 Sample Sale’s latest takeover comes courtesy of this chic French brand, which specializes in modern, rock-inspired pieces for both men and women. The sale will feature clothing, shoes and accessories for up to 80 percent off.

Where: 265 North Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: ​Wednesday, July ​18th through Friday, July 20th from 11am to 7pm, Saturday, July 21st from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday, July 22nd from 10am to 5pm

Who: Cleobella

If you’re in search of some quintessentially California bohemian styles, stop by the brand’s major sample sale this Friday and Saturday. Taking place at its Sunset Beach flagship location, the sale lets shoppers save as much as 80 percent on flirty, beachy clothing, bags and accessories.

Where: 16792 14th St, Huntington Beach

When: Friday, July 20th and Saturday, July 21st from 10am to 6pm

Who: Bliss and Mischief

The vintage-inspired brand (which not-so-coincidentally grew from revamped vintage beginnings) hosts its annual sample sale with friends Crescioni, Heather Taylor Home and Moon Canyon. Besides picking up leather accessories, home goods and florals from the aforementioned, shoppers can save up to 50 percent off BAM vintage, one-of-a-kind and past-season pieces.

Where: 3520 Council St, Suite C

When: Saturday, July 21st from 10am to 5pm

Who: Kristinit

East Hollywood’s cool boutique Desperate will be hosting the local label for a trunk show and sale, in which attendees can take up to 80 percent off past season pieces and check out Kristinit’s latest offerings. And with any purchase made, you’ll be benefitting nonprofit Every Mother Counts. It’s a total win-win.

Where: 4851 Fountain Ave

When: Saturday, July 21st from 5pm to 8pm