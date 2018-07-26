Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Rebecca Minkoff

During the feminine-with-an-edge brand’s Endless Summer Sale, save up to 70 percent off when sale merch is reduced by an additional 25 percent. Use the promo code SUMMER25 to get this epic deal on key Rebecca Minkoff pieces like gingham skirts, sheer midi dresses and striped cotton jumpsuits besides her beloved crossbody bags, clutches, belt bags, and backpacks.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: The Dreslyn

DTLA’s Cooper Design Space is hosting the cult-favorite online retailer’s epic warehouse sale this Thursday and Friday. Shoppers can score up to 80 percent off plenty off clothing, accessories and more by both indie and established fashion-forward brands.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Lobby G

When: Thursday, July 26th and Friday, July 27th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Ripley Rader

During the local designer’s online summer sale, take up to 20 percent off pieces from Rader’s SS18 collection, which includes oversized tanks and tees, knit caftans and, of course, a handful of her signature celebrity-faved jumpsuits.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Need Supply

A slew of new pieces just landed in the online retailer’s impressive sale section, and shoppers can save up to 70 percent off heat-wave–approved items like summer dresses by Stelen, patent leather sandals by Maryam Nassir Zadeh and seersucker skirts by Ganni.

Where: online

When: while stocks lasts

Who: Shaina Mote

The minimalist L.A. designer is currently offering up to 70 percent off spring and summer pieces in an ongoing online sale. Some of the items to score here include asymmetrical linen tops, crinkled rayon jumpsuits, Panama hats and even a few sleep swimwear options.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: The Palatines

Take up to 50 percent off pre-spring and spring/summer styles by the cool, locally-made label, including its textured leather slides, silk rope sandals and sculptured heel sling backs.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: D.L. & Co. and Eberjey

Set the mood with home fragrance products (candles, diffusers, etc.) as well as lingerie and loungewear when these two brands band together for a takeover at 260 Sample Sale’s pop-up space in Beverly Hills. Everything will be marked down up to 75 percent.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Thursday, July 26th and Saturday, July 28th from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday, July 29th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Rachel Pally

Besides saving as much as 75 percent off the local, ethical label’s quintessentially Californian dresses, jumpsuits and more (including pieces for expectant mamas and curvy ladies), shoppers can also find a ton of goodies for just $10 on a special rack of marked-downs and get a chance to say hello to the designer herself.

Where: 201 S Anderson St

When: Friday, July 27th and Saturday, July 28th from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, July 29th from 11am to 4pm