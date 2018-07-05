Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Haati Chai

The local luxury jewelry line is celebrating Independence Day and beyond by giving shoppers an additional 30 percent off items in the site’s sale section. Use code JULYSALE to save on bralette and body chains, anklets and more fine pieces. Additionally, any purchases of $250 or more earn you a free pair of exclusive earrings while supplies last.

Where: online

When: through Monday, July 9th

Who: Amarilo

The local affordable jewelry line is offering an additional 30 percent of sale merchandise—including classic cuffs, chokers and rings. To make the flash sale even sweeter, spending at least $250 or more gets you a free pair of exclusive earrings.

Where: online

When: through Monday, July 9th

Who: Intentionally Blank

Whether it’s sleek slides, strappy sandals, block-heel pumps or booties, you can take 20 percent off your preferred pair during the footwear brand’s site wide sale. Use code BIGBANG to get your savings.

Where: online

When: through midnight Thursday, July 5th

Who: Shaina Mote

The minimalist L.A. designer’s online shop is currently offering 50 percent off spring and summer styles, including Tencel tie dresses, gauzy jumpsuits and asymmetrical linen tops. Since this is a seasonal sale, you won’t need any code to take advantage of the discount, but take note that stock is limited.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Vere Verto

To celebrate its five years in the business, the L.A. bag line is offering an anniversary sale for customers who have supported them since the beginning, those who are new to the brand and everyone in between. The weeklong online sale lets shoppers take 45 percent off with the code 5YEARSBABY.

Where: online

When: through Thursday, July 5th

Who: Frame

The coveted brand’s summer sale offers 30 percent off seasonal staples like linen sets, poplin blouses and slouchy tees, plus tons of their model-faved denim styles.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Herschel

During Hershel’s takeover at 260 Sample Sale’s Beverly Hills pop-up space, stock up on bags, backpacks, luggage, apparel and accessories starting at just $10.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Thursday, July 5th through Saturday. July 7th from 10am to 7pm and Sunday, July 8th from 10am to 5pm