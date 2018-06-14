Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Garrett Leight

The California eyewear brand is headed to ROW this Saturday for a blowout sample sale that offers plenty of stylish frames for as much 75 percent off. GLCO is joined by Aether, Liana, Lucy Michel, Greg Lauren and General Admission who will have ceramics, outerwear, casual womenswear and other goods to shop while you’re stocking up on sunnies.

Where: 747 Warehouse St

When: June 16 9am–5pm

Who: Marc Jacobs

Currently at 260 Sample Sale, fans of the designer label can pick up pieces for men, women and kids at unbelievably low prices—and that includes items from the now-discontinued Marc by Marc Jacobs line.

Where: 265 North Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: June 12–16 10am–7pm, June 17 10am–5pm

Who: Luxury Garage Sale

The roving sale’s latest stop is at the Glendale Galleria (find it on the second level in the Bloomingdale’s wing). Among the designer pieces up for grabs for up to 90 percent off are goods by Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. And this Saturday only, shoppers will also get the chance to scoop up jewelry by Dana Rebecca Designs for up to 50 percent off.

Where: 2208 Galleria Way, Glendale

When: Through June 28

Who: Need Supply

The cool girl’s go-to online retailer just added a ton of new summer-ready pieces to its impressive sale section. Shop items like Ganni dresses, Black Crane jumpsuits, Marni sandals and more for up to 50 percent off.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Fred Segal

The iconic retailer’s new spot on Sunset is inviting shoppers to stop by for a sale that promises up to 75 percent off its in-house Originals collection, as well as pieces from the in-store women’s boutique, the Collective, and menswear from the current Hartel pop-up.

Where: 8500 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

When: Through June 24

Who: Black Crane and Lauren Manoogian

Two local brands that embody the modern minimalist are teaming up for a sample sale that our city’s artsy-cool crowd won’t want to miss. Expect major markdowns on knitwear, cocoon dresses, linen jumpers and more contemporary styles for which these labels have become known.

Where: 719 S Los Angeles St, #824

When: June 14, 15 10am–5pm

Who: Splendid

The Alternative Retail warehouse in Orange Country will become a mega sale space through the weekend, when pieces from casualwear brand Splendid—known for its super soft basics—will be sold for as little as $15. Kids pieces start at just $10.

Where: 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana

When: June 14, 15 10am–7pm,; June 16, 17 10am–6pm