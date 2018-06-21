Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Cotton Citizen

Elevated basics and loungewear (including perfectly distressed tees and sweats) by the cult favorite brand will be going for as much as 70 percent off during a warehouse sale in the heart of Melrose’s shopping strip.

Where: 8483 Melrose Ave

When: June 22–24 10am–8pm

Who: The Palatines

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of the L.A.-made shoe brand’s minimalist heeled sandals, Thursday’s your lucky day. Through the end of the day, take advantage of the Palatines’ flash sale, and take 21 percent off those styles with code JUNE21.

Where: online

When: until midnight on Thursday, June 21

Who: Fred Segal

The retailer’s new spot on Sunset is inviting shoppers to stop by for a sale that promises up to 75 percent off its in-house Originals collection, as well as pieces from the in-store women’s boutique, the Collective, and menswear from the current Hartel pop-up.

Where: 8500 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

When: Through June 24

Who: Rodarte

Another super secret sale from the fashion-girl favorite is happening this Thursday and Friday, but to grab ready-to-wear pieces (plus those coveted Radarte tees) you’ll have to RSVP to info@rodarte.net. After you do, all (meaning the hours and address) will be revealed.

Where: Location revealed upon RSVP

When: June 21, 22

Who: Amuse Society, BB Dakota, Beach Riot, D'Blanc, Lorna Jane, Show Me Your Mumu and more

This major warehouse sale features a ton of summer ready pieces, which includes swim and activewear. Shoppers will get to stock up on staples by this winning team of brands with savings of up to 80 percent off.

Where: Alternative Retail, 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana

When: June 21, 22 10am–7pm; June 23, 24 10am–6pm

Who: Avec Les Filles

Capture L.A.-meets-Paris vibes with the local label’s sample sale. Dresses, jumpsuits and even outwear pieces start at just $5 and attendees can take advantage of drinks by Miron and bites from I’m Different in addition to all the savings.

Where: 217 S La Brea Ave

When: June 22, 24 10am–5pm

Who: Monique Lhuillier

Calling all brides-to-be! The beloved wedding dress (and more) designer will offer gowns, ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for up to 90 percent off during a one-day-only first-come, first-served sample sale in Vernon. Since the sale will be a fast and furious one (expect a line!), there will not be fitting rooms or on-site alterations options available. We suggest wearing something you can slip dresses over if need be.

Where: 4533 Pacific Blvd, Vernon

When: June 24 10am–4pm