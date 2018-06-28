Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Botanica Workshop, Maria Dora, Behavior LA, Selva Negra

During a sale at Botanica Workshop and Maria Dora’s Highland Park studio, meet the designers and take advantage of special savings on both current and past collections. When you pick up the sustainably made intimates, luxurious knits, handmade shoes and cool, quirky womenswear here, a portion of what you spend will benefit the LEAF Project.

Where: 6189 N Figueroa St

When: Saturday, June 30th from 11am to 5pm

Who: Intentionally Blank

Take 48 percent off select styles during a 48-hour flash sale. The cult favorite L.A. brand’s spring footwear is moving fast at reduced prices, but we still spotted strappy sandals, metallic mules, brightly colored slingbacks, and more in stocks. Use code FORTYEIGHT for the savings, and take note that all sales are final.

Where: online

When: Through midnight on Thursday, June 28th

Who: Pari Desai

The local designer’s sleek, minimalist pieces will be 30 percent off during a summer flash sale. Save on summer staples like swimwear and woven bags with code SUMMER.

Where: online

When: through July 4th

Who: Need Supply

Tons of new pieces have been added to the online retailer’s summer sale. Save up to 60 percent on summer must-haves like Cult Gaia bags, Black Crane cocoon dresses and The Ones Who swimwear.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: A.L.C.

L.A. designer Andrea Lieberman’s celebrity-loved line is taking over 260 Sample Sale’s Beverly Hills space and shoppers can save up to 75 percent off on select styles.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Wednesday, June 27th through Friday, June 29th from 11am to 7pm, Saturday, June 30th from 10am to 8pm, and Sunday, July 1st from 10am to 5pm

Who: Ted Baker

DTLA’s Cooper Building hosts the British brand’s sample sale, where chic modern pieces for both men and women—including apparel, shoes, bags and accessories, will be majorly marked down.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St

When: Thursday, June 28th through Sunday, July 1st from 9am to 7pm

Who: Vere Verto

To celebrate its five years in the business, the L.A. bag line is offering an anniversary sale for customers who have supported them since the beginning, those who are new to the brand and everyone in between. The weeklong online sale lets shoppers take 45 percent off with the code 5YEARSBABY.

Where: online

When: Thursday, June 28th through Thursday, July 5th

Who: BeatBackRags

The local brand’s vintage-inspired basics, inspired by California skate and surf culture, will be 20 percent off during a site-wide (yes, that includes merchandise already on sale) 4th of July sale with code FOURTH20.

Where: online

When: Monday, July 2nd through Wednesday, July 4th