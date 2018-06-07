Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: LD Tuttle, Vere Verto, Bliss & Mischief and more

Arts District brand and retailer LD Tuttle welcomes a cool crew of indie local designers for an epic sample sale full of past-season pieces, one-offs and more at up to 80 percent off. Besides the aforementioned labels, shoppers will find goods by the Palatines, Pari Desai and Desiree Klein. The four-day affair kicks off with a presale bash Thursday night where attendees will get first dibs.

Where: 209 Garey St

When: June 7 5–8pm; June 8, 9 11am–5pm; June 10 11am–2pm

Who: Luxury Garage Sale

The roving sale’s latest stop is at the Glendale Galleria (find it on the second level in the Bloomingdale’s wing) and among the designer pieces up for grabs—for up to 90 percent off—are goods by Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

Where: 2208 Galleria Way, Glendale

When: Through June 28

Who: NSF

Stock up on ultra cozy, casual-chic pieces for men and women during the three-day sample sale for this California basics brand.

Where: 719 S Los Angeles St, Ste 908

When: Through June 8 10am–5pm

Who: Charlotte Olympia

Shoe collectors, this one’s for you. 260 Sample Sale’s revolving retails space welcomes Charlotte Olympia for a takeover through Sunday. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off the beloved footwear brand’s whimsical styles, which including bags, small leather goods and kids’ shoes in addition to plenty of flats, heels and sneakers.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: June 7, 8 11am–7pm; June 9 10am–8pm; June 10 10am–5pm

Who: Frette

The luxury linens brand is hosting its first-ever L.A. sample sale through the weekend and shoppers can plan to stock up on bedding, bath linens and even loungewear for as much up to 80 percent off.

Where: 8483 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

When: June 7–9 10am–7pm, June 10 10am–5pm