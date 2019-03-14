Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Staud

Early next week, 260 Sample Sale gets taken over by the L.A.-based brand that fashion influencers can’t get enough. Some of the label’s best-loved pieces will be marked down up to 80 percent, which includes handbags for between $85 and $150, dresses between $70 and $100, and Staud’s quintessential jumpsuits for just $100. Besides that, you can shop swimwear, separates, accessories, and outerwear while you’re there.

Where: 301 N Cañon Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Tuesday, March 19th from 10am to 8pm, Wednesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 23rd from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday, March 24th from 10am to 5pm

Who: For Love & Lemons

The ultra-feminine label’s lingerie, swimwear, flirty dresses and more (including pieces from FL&L’s kid’s line, Lil’ Lemons) will be up to 70 percent off during a warehouse sale in DTLA’s Arts District this weekend.

Where: 436 Colyton St

When: Saturday, March 16th from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, March 17th from 10am to 4pm

Who: Rent the Runway and Kevyn Aucoin

Shop high-end labels like Diane Von Furstenberg, Derek Lam and Badgley Mischka when the popular fashion-for-rent site stops by 260 Sample Sale. In addition to saving up to 90 percent on designer pieces, attendees can find Kevyn Aucoin’s cosmetics and beauty tools for 50 percent off and above.

Where: 301 N Cañon Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Tuesday, March 12th through Saturday, March 16th from 11am to 8pm and and Sunday, March 17th from 11am to 5pm

Who: Neil J. Rodgers

Stop by the handmade Italian footwear brand’s WeHo storefront to shop samples ranging from just $110 to $130. You can also take advantage of free parking (with validation) via Urth Caffe’s valet.

Where: 608 Westmount Dr, West Hollywood

When: through Saturday, March 23rd from 11am to 7pm daily