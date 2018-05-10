Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Show Me Your Mumu

The L.A. brand’s vacation-ready pieces (think floral print rompers, vintage-inspired tees, boho party dresses and the like) will me marked down to as much as 70 percent off during this mega sample sale at its Downtown HQ.

Where: 2420 E 8th St

When: May 11 8am–6pm, May 12 9am–4pm

Who: Are Studio

Take 20 percent off this local label’s minimalist leather bags during a spring flash sale online with the code SPRINGFLASH.

Where: Online

When: Through May 10

Who: Rebecca Minkoff

The latest label to take over 260 Sample Sale’s rotating retail space in Beverly Hills is this NYC line that happens to have major SoCal influence. The six-day sample sale offers bags starting as low as $15 and $30 for ready-to-wear clothing, but you’ll also find huge savings on accessories, footwear and pieces by the brand’s menswear counterpart, Uri Minkoff.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: May 8–11 9am–7pm, May 12 10am–8pm, May 13 10am–5pm

Who: Raquel Allegra

The celebrity-favorite L.A. designer, who’s known for her upscale modern bohemian womenswear, is holding a two-day sample sale at Downtown fashion hub Cooper Design Space. Expect savings between 50 and 75 percent on tons of options chic enough for nights out yet relaxed enough for everyday wear. Bring cash if you’re swinging by, since credit cards won’t be accepted here.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Mezzanine 4

When: May 10, 11 9am–4pm

Who: James Perse

This label, which is practically synonymous with the L.A. wardrobe because of its effortlessly chic casual basics (its T-shirt is iconic), is hosting a sample sale on the Westside where shoppers can save a bundle on men’s and women’s clothing, footwear and accessories, plus even some home goods.

Where: 4144 Glencoe Ave, Marina Del Rey

When: May 11 10am–8pm, Saturday, May 12 10am–7pm, May 13 10am–6pm

Who: Michelle Mason

Need a great party dress for a wedding or another formal function? Stop by this local designer’s Downtown warehouse sale on gorgeous gowns (like silk bias cut slips and wrap dresses) at wholesale prices. Cash only for purchases $300 or under, otherwise swipe away.

Where: 2448 E 8th St

When: May 12, 13 10am–5pm